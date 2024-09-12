Claire McCarthy to Direct the Adaptation of Maggie Stiefvater’s ‘Shiver’

Claire McCarthy will bring one of Maggie Stiefvater’s famed paranormal sagas to the screen! The Cinemaholic can confirm that the filmmaker will direct the feature adaptation of the 2009 fantasy novel ‘Shiver.’ The project will enter production in Vancouver, British Columbia, in October. The source text is the first book in Stiefvater’s ‘The Wolves of Mercy Falls’ novel series.

The plot revolves around Sam, who appears to be an ordinary boy with an extraordinary secret—he’s human during the warm months, but when winter arrives, he transforms into a wolf. Grace has spent years watching the wolves in the woods behind her house but never dreamed that she would fall in love with one of them.

McCarthy’s latest directorial work was ‘The Colour Room,’ a film set in 1920s England where Clarice Cliff defies expectations and revolutionizes the pottery industry. The filmmaker also directed episodes of television series, such as ‘Domina‘ and ‘The Luminaries.’ In the realm of book-to-film adaptations, she previously directed ‘Ophelia,’ a reimagining of Shakespeare’s ‘Hamlet’ from Ophelia’s point of view.

Stiefvater’s ‘The Wolves of Mercy Falls’ novel series is a collection of young adult romance and fantasy books published between 2009 and 2014. The series comprises four novels: ‘Shiver,’ ‘Linger,’ ‘Forever,’ and ‘Sinner.’ Set in the fictional town of Mercy Falls, it follows the relationship between Grace Brisbane and Sam Roth as tensions rise between humans and werewolves. The books alternate between multiple perspectives, including those of Grace, Sam, Isabel, and Cole. ‘Shiver’ spent over 32 weeks on ‘The New York Times’ bestseller list, with the series selling millions of copies worldwide.

Vancouver remains a popular location for horror productions, having recently hosted the filming of projects such as ‘Longlegs‘ and ‘The Last of Us.’ The city is also a key backdrop for the vampire series ‘The Vampire Diaries,’ showcasing its enduring appeal in the genre.

