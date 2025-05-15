BBC’s ‘Clifftops’ Starts Filming in London in August

The British Capital will soon host the production of BBC’s next original series. The filming of ‘Clifftops’ will take place in London, United Kingdom, in August this year. Bill Nighy will star in the show, which has been written by Hugo Blick. The plot is set in the 1970s against the soundtrack and TV culture of the era. It explores the experiences of a mother and daughter who escape the former’s abusive husband and set up home in a trailer park overlooking the English Channel. In a community of outcasts, Lela, the mother, is reunited with her Bradford-born parents, setting the stage for a lot of drama fueled by emotions.

Bill Nighy’s latest appearance was as obstetrician Patrick Steptoe in the Netflix biographical drama ‘Joy,’ which tells the true story of the world’s first ‘test tube baby,’ Louise Joy Brown. His other recent notable performances include Cardinal Lawrence in Arkasha Stevenson’s horror film ‘The First Omen,’ Mal in the Netflix sports drama ‘The Beautiful Game,’ Bob Kellerman in the Prime Video action rom-com ‘Role Play,’ and Williams, a bureaucrat, in Oliver Hermanus’s historical drama ‘Living.’ On television, we saw him as Thomas Newton in the sci-fi drama series ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ and Leo Argyll in the crime miniseries ‘Ordeal by Innocence.’ Nighy has also lent his voice to many animated movies and shows, including ‘That Christmas,’ ‘The Wild Robot,’ ‘Castlevania,’ and ‘Dragonkeeper.’

Hugo Blick has a string of TV shows to his writing credit, the most noteworthy among them being the Prime Video Western series ‘The English,’ which centers on a women bent on exacting revenge on those who killed her son; the Netflix series ‘Black Earth Rising,’ which explores racism, genocide, and justice from the POV of a legal investigator; and HBO Max’s political thriller ‘The Honorable Woman,’ which follows a woman who runs an arms business and is working towards reconciling the Israelis and Palestinians.

London was the prime shooting location for ‘The Gentlemen,’ ‘The Gorge,’ and ‘3 Body Problem.’ Upcoming shows to be shot in the region include ‘The Agency’ Season 2 and ‘Gangs of London’ Season 4.

