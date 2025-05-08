Maddie Phillips to Star in Scott Milam’s ‘Date’

Scott Milam has found the lead for his debut directorial feature! The Cinemaholic can confirm that Maddie Phillips will star in the upcoming horror movie ‘Date.’ Filming will take place in Los Angeles, California, between May 19 and Jun 7 this year. The story, written by Milam, follows Lydia Carver, a model living her best life. She has fashion shoots during the day and goes about dating at night. However, to maintain her stunning looks, she must feed her dark appetite, but she is running out of men.

Maddie Phillips is primarily known for her performances as Cate Dunlap in the Prime Video superhero series ‘Gen V’ and ‘The Boys.’ She also played Sterling Wesley in Netflix’s teen comedy drama series ‘Teenage Bounty Hunters.’ Her latest feature film outings were as Julie in Darcy Touhey’s comedy movie ‘Four Walls,’ which explores relationships over a single day, and Stacey Ferguson in Lankyboy’s comedy movie ‘Summerland,’ which follows three friends going to the Summerland music festival. Phillips also has a string of TV roles to her credit, including Harper Sayles in The CW’s ‘Supernatural,’ Kit in Syfy’s ‘Van Helsing,’ Randeen in Syfy’s ‘Ghost Wars,’ and Devon D’Marco in Netflix’s ‘Project Mc².’ You can also spot her in the Lifetime movies ‘Undercover Cheerleader’ and ‘Santa’s Boots,’ and in the Hallmark movies ‘Garage Sale Mysteries: Searched & Seized’ and ‘A Feeling of Home.’

Scott Milam has two projects to his directorial credits, namely ‘Impasse,’ a short thriller film about a woman’s encounter with a stranger, and the documentary film ‘Big City Dick: Richard Peterson’s First Movie,’ based on the life of the titular savant street musician. He also wrote Darren Lynn Bousman’s horror thriller flick ‘Mother’s Day.’

Los Angeles previously hosted the filming of ‘3 Body Problem,’ ‘The Brothers Sun,’ and ‘Paradise.’ Upcoming projects to be shot there include ‘Hammer Down,’ starring Idris Elba, and ‘Scandalous!’ starring Sydney Sweeney and Colman Domingo.

Read More: John Cena and Eric Andre’s ‘Little Brother’ Starts Filming in New Jersey in July