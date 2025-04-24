John Cena and Eric Andre’s ‘Little Brother’ Starts Filming in New Jersey in July

The Garden State will soon welcome an unlikely duo of a wrestler and a comedian. This is because the filming of the Netflix comedy movie ‘Little Brother,’ starring John Cena and Eric Andre, will take place in New Jersey between July 7 and August 27 this year. Matt Spicer is helming the project, his sophomore feature, based on a screenplay by Jarrad Paul and Andrew Mogel. The plot follows a well-known real estate agent whose meticulously curated life is turned upside down by the unexpected arrival of his eccentric “little brother.”

Known among cinephiles for his portrayal of superhero Peacemaker in the eponymous HBO Max series and James Gunn’s ‘Suicide Squad,’ John Cena was last seen as Noel in the action comedy movie ‘Jackpot!’ opposite Awkwafina’s character Katie. Many viewers also know him as Jakob, brother of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), from ‘F9’ and ‘Fast X.’ His other recent roles include Mr. 206 in the Kevin Hart-led action comedy movie ‘Die Hart 2: Die Harter,’ the titular imaginary character in ‘Ricky Stanicky,’ and Wyatt in Matthew Vaughn’s star-studded movie ‘Argylle,’ also featuring Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Dua Lipa. We will next see Cena in the Prime Video action thriller ‘Heads of State,’ where he plays US President Will Derringer. The movie also stars Idris Elba, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Jack Quaid.

Eric Andre has lent his voice to many animated movies and shows lately, including ‘Trolls Band Together’ (John Dory), ‘Sing 2’ (Darius), ‘The Mitchells vs. the Machines’ (Mark), the live-action ‘The Lion King’ (Azizi, the hyena), and Netflix’s ‘Disenchantment’ (Luci, Pendergast, and more). We last saw him as Javi in the comedy movie ‘Dumbbells: Special Edition,’ which follows a gym trainer and his staff, who take up arms against the gym owner who wants to film a reality show there. Andre’s other live-action performances include Chris Carey in the Netflix movie ‘Bad Trip,’ co-starring Lil Rel Howery, Jake in the comedy movie ‘Rough Night,’ and Lyle Lissons in the HBO comedy series ‘The Righteous Gemstones.’

Matt Spicer’s previous directorial feature is the R-rated comedy movie ‘Ingrid Goes West,’ starring Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen. It centers on an unhinged woman who stalks an Instagram star to give shape to her social media obsession. However, he does have a handful of TV shows to his credit, having directed episodes of ‘American Horror Stories,’ ‘Angelyne,’ ‘Dollface,’ and ‘On Becoming a God in Central Florida.’

Jarrad Paul and Andrew Mogel created and wrote the Netflix show ‘Huge in France’ and the Fox sitcom ‘The Grinder.’ They also wrote the screenplay for the Jim Carrey-led comedy movie ‘Yes Man‘ and ‘The D Train,’ another comedy starring Jack Black and James Marsden, which the duo also directed.

Upcoming movies and shows to be shot in New Jersey include the ‘Friday the 13th’ prequel series ‘Crystal Lake,’ ‘Mr. Irrelevant,’ starring David Corenswet, and ‘The Family McMullen,’ which is a sequel to the cult classic movie ‘The Brothers McMullen.’

