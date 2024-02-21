Constellation Tribute: Who Were Dirk Heidemann, Bobby McGee, and Simone Bär?

The episodes of Apple TV+’s psychological thriller series ‘Constellation’ end with a tribute to Dirk Heidemann, Bobby McGee, and Simone Bär. All three of them were integral parts of the science-fiction show’s crew. While Heidemann worked in the set decoration department, McGee contributed to the direction team. Bär ensured that the characters conceived by Peter Harness were being portrayed by some of the best talents available. Their work and contribution to the series are honored in every episode of the thriller drama!

Who Were Dirk Heidemann and Bobby McGee?

Dirk Heidemann worked in the series as a set decoration driver, along with Mokaa Bautz, Karsten Klee, and Beji Meyer. Bobby McGee was a 3rd assistant director along with Philipp Kramer and Mathias Datow. McGee was born on April 24, 1981, in Wichita, Kansas to Letizia McGee. He attended the University of Kansas to pursue film and theater and graduated in 2006. After being involved in several independent films in Kansas City, he moved to Berlin, Germany, where he worked as an independent contractor for the last 14 years. Since early 2010, he has been a part of several high-profile productions, starting with ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1’ as a production assistant.

McGee worked as an additional assistant director of a fifth-season episode of Showtime’s espionage thriller ‘Homeland.’ He was a part of the crew of the action-adventure film ‘Point Break,’ Oliver Stone’s biographical film ‘Snowden,’ etc. As a third assistant director, McGee worked in several acclaimed productions, ranging from Terrence Malick’s ‘A Hidden Life’ to Cate Blanchett-starrer ‘Tár.’ Before ‘Constellation,’ his most recent project was Liam Neeson-starrer ‘Retribution.’ McGee died on January 25, 2023, in Berlin at the age of 41. His family and friends haven’t publicized the cause of death.

Who Was Simone Bär?

Simone Bär was one of the casting directors of the series. She was a prominent figure in the German casting scene, whose credits include Steven Spielberg’s ‘War Horse,’ Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Inglourious Basterds,’ and Netflix’s ‘Dark.’ She was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for ‘Inventing Anna’ and a BAFTA Award for ‘All Quiet on the Western Front.’ Simone died on January 16, 2023, in Berlin at the age of 57. The cause of death hasn’t been publicized.

“Simone’s strength was building ensembles,” Malte Grunert, one of the producers of the Academy Award-winning ‘All Quiet on the Western Front,’ told Screen Daily. Felix Kammerer, who plays the protagonist Paul Bäumer in the anti-war film, was Simone’s selection. “When we auditioned Felix, I was a bit insecure about his physique. He has the build of a dancer rather than a soldier. Simone said that was exactly what made him interesting. Simone could pick out a talent from a mile away. And she made courageous decisions that made me look courageous too,” added Edward Berger, the director of the movie.

When Todd Field started making ‘Tár,’ Simone extended her service to the filmmaker. “When I landed in Berlin, the first person I met was Simone. She and Alexandra were a formidable pair but they put me at instant ease with their shared sense of wit and compassion. Simone truly loved actors and they loved her,” the filmmaker told Screen Daily. Simone was also the person who cast Sandra Hüller, who is a part of the cast of Academy Award for Best Picture-nominated ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ and ‘The Zone of Interest,’ in the latter’s breakthrough film ‘Requiem.’

“Simone trusted her own view 100% and was ready to fight for her decisions. She loved actors. It was easy to open up in her presence and, most importantly, to make mistakes. I adored her for the freedom she gave me and the encouraging gaze that helped me so many times,” Hüller told Screen Daily. Simone also worked in ‘The Zone of Interest’ and the period drama is dedicated to her memory as well. Her recent credits also include Christian Petzold’s ‘Afire,’ ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes,’ and ‘The Matrix Resurrections.’

