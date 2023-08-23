Where Was Retribution Filmed?

Helmed by Nimród Antal, ‘Retribution’ is a riveting action-thriller that follows financier Matt Turner, who receives a call from a mysterious bomber while driving his kids to school and is forced to follow his orders. With his kids’ lives at stake, Turner has to complete a series of criminal tasks while a chase by the police ensues across the city. It is a remake of the eponymous 2015 Spanish-French film by Dani de la Torre, originally titled ‘El desconocido,’ and features power-packed performances by Liam Neeson, Noma Dumezweni, Matthew Modine, Embeth Davidtz, Jack Champion, and Lilly Aspell.

‘Retribution’ completely immerses the viewers in the world of Matt Turner with its race-against-time theme. The gripping chase sequences further elevate the thrill, providing a fulfilling cinematic experience. The fast-paced visuals make one wonder where the filming of the movie took place. If you also have the same question in mind, we have got you covered!

Retribution Filming Locations

‘Retribution’ was entirely shot in Germany, specifically in Brandenburg and Berlin. The filming of the movie seemingly commenced in July 2021 and was wrapped up in a few weeks. Now let us take you through all the locations where ‘Retribution’ was filmed.

Brandenburg, Germany

The shooting of ‘Retribution’ primarily took place in Brandenburg, Germany. The cast and crew made use of the Babelsberg Film Studio in Potsdam, the capital of Brandenburg, to film most of the sequences of the movie. The studio, situated at August-Bebel-Street 26-53, Potsdam, is one of the oldest film studios in the world and is the largest one in Europe.

Babelsberg Film Studio is spread across 5,000,000 sq ft and features 21 sound stages along with a metropolitan backlot, train mock-up, indoor water tank, a vast exterior green screen, and open lots for outdoor shoots. The studio also provides production services, including set construction, props, and multiple office spaces, which make it the first choice of many filmmakers.

Babelsberg Film Studio has previously hosted the production of several Hollywood blockbusters, including ‘Captain America: Civil War,’ ‘The Bourne Ultimatum,’ ‘Inglourious Basterds,’ ‘The Hunger Games,’ ‘V for Vendetta,’ ‘The Matrix Resurrections,’ ‘G.I. Joe: Retaliation’ and ‘Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie.’ The studio also facilitated the production of the television shows ‘Dark,’ ‘1899,’ ‘Homeland,’ ‘Babylon Berlin,’ and ‘Counterpart.’

Berlin, Germany

The chase sequences of ‘Retribution’ were filmed in the streets of Berlin, Germany. Liam Neeson was seen arriving in the city at the beginning of July 2021. The cast and crew were spotted taping a few scenes at Potsdamer Platz, a public square and traffic intersection in Mitte, the central borough of the city. Another prominent location that features in the film is the Rathausbrücke Bridge AKA the Town Hall Bridge Bridge. Some high-octane action sequences were shot at the bridge in the last week of July 2021.

Berlin, the capital and the largest city of Germany, is known for its historical significance, cultural vibrancy, and artistic innovation. The city is also a major center of film production in Europe. Berlin houses a mix of historical and modern architecture that makes it ideal for filming diverse projects. The city also has well-equipped film studios and production facilities, along with a skilled workforce. The international connectivity, efficient public transportation, world-class infrastructure, affordable production costs, and the scenic beauty of the city have also helped establish it as a prominent film and television production hub.

Berlin has earlier served as a filming location for ‘John Wick: Chapter 4,’ ‘Mission: Impossible III,’ Spider-Man: Far from Home,’ ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,’ ‘The Fate of the Furious,’ ‘X-Men: Apocalypse,’ ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay,’ ‘The Ghost Writer,’ ‘Resident Evil: The Final Chapter,’ ‘Around the World in 80 Days,’ ‘The Lives of Others,’ ‘Bridge of Spies’ and ‘Atomic Blonde.’ A number of television shows including ‘The Queen’s Gambit,’ ‘Killing Eve,’ ‘Sense8,’ ‘The Flight Attendant,’ ‘Berlin Station,’ ‘Deutschland 83,’ ‘The Same Sky,’ ‘The Man from U.N.C.L.E,’ ‘American Odyssey,’ ‘Berlin Alexanderplatz,’ ‘The Musketeers,’ and ‘Top Boy,’ have also been filmed in the city.

