‘Cooper & Fry’ Renewed for Season 2 at Channel 5

Channel 5 has renewed the crime drama series ‘Cooper & Fry’ for its second season, The Cinemaholic can confirm. Filming will take place in Dublin and Wicklow, Ireland, between June and September this year. Ben Court, Caroline Ip, Kit Lambert, and Jeff Povey serve as writers, with Ronan Burke and Rob Burke directing.

The Season 1 finale (Episode 4), adapted from ‘Dancing with the Virgins’ of the titular Stephen Booth novel series, detectives Ben Cooper and Diane Fry investigate the murder of a girl named Jenny Westlake, a newspaper photographer found dead in the “nine virgins” stone circle. The investigation reveals that she had discovered that landowner Warren Leach had been organizing illegal animal fights for gambling. The fights were streamed on the dark web for people who paid to watch. DS Todd Eland, who was involved in the illegal gambling with Warren, spotted Jenny taking pictures of the men arriving at the fights. He then caught her and killed her. This evidence Diane finds on the memory card of Jenny’s camera.

Ben and Diane arrive at Warren Leach’s house to charge him, only to have the latter threaten them with a knife. But before he can do anything harmful, he is shot dead by his wife, Yvonne. She also reveals that it was Warren who killed Ben’s father, Joe Cooper, as he was trying to help her get out of her toxic and abusive marriage. While Eland later tells Diane that Joe Cooper was having an affair with Yvonne, Diane doesn’t believe and keeps the information to herself. After all, Eland is not to be trusted.

Towards the end of the finale, Ben saves Diane from Eland, who tries to strangle her to death. Eland is arrested for the murder of Jenny Westlake and for removing evidence by cleaning the crime scene at Warren’s after Joe Cooper’s murder. The finale ends with Ben and Diane having a drink in the pub, where Diane’s ex-lover, DCI David Branagh, is also present. It is made clear that he is not happy that Diane left him after learning he has a wife and kids. Ben has even confronted David, asking him to stay away from Diane. What David intends to do shall be addressed in Season 2, along with more complex cases that Ben and Diane must solve.

Season 2 of ‘Cooper & Fry’ is expected to see the return of Robert James-Collier as Ben Cooper, Mandip Gill as Diane Fry, Lorcan Cranitch as Paul Hitchens, Barry O’Connor as Todd Eland, and Vincent Jerome as David Branagh.

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