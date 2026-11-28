Created by Carl Joos, Inti Calfat, and Maaik Krijgsman, Netflix’s ‘Toos: The Van der Valk Kidnapping’ carefully revisits the tale of the titular character as she endures one of the worst ordeals. The miniseries thus explores hotel empire matriarch Toos Van der Valk’s November 1982 abduction, along with her release three weeks later when 13 million guilders are paid as ransom. Meanwhile, investigators Cor Mulder and Ruud Harmeling handle the criminal side of the matter before ultimately working in collaboration with the survivor to bring her perpetrators to justice.

Cor Mulder and Ruud Harmeling Are Fictional Characters in the Dramatized True-Crime Show

Since the aforementioned six-part limited series is inspired by the real-life events surrounding Dutch native Toos’ 1982 abduction from her home, the details it chronicles are mostly true to fact. However, it also honestly reveals that certain incidents, names, and relationships have either been concocted from the ground up or tampered with in little ways to maintain the narrative. The characters of local police investigators Cor Mulder and Ruud Harmeling are examples of the same because they are not depictions of any real-life Dutch officers; they are entirely fictional.

The show depicts Ruud as the lead investigator, while Cor serves as the sole point of contact between the police and the Vander Valk family; he also helps them handle the kidnappers’ calls. However, the real-life person in charge was Guus Wesselink, and his mannerisms as well as work style were quite different from those of the character on our screens. It also doesn’t appear as if there was a particular individual who helped the notable family navigate the matter, given how high-profile and complex the case was.

In fact, inquiries into Toos’ abduction, her recovery, and the ensuing battle for justice involved 250 officers across five countries – the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, and Italy. The operation’s scale was massive, yet authorities still managed to remain discreet as they coordinated their efforts because they were worried about her safety. There were some mistakes made, which have been explored in the series, but the victim was released on December 16 after a significant amount was paid as ransom.

Guus Wesselink’s Past Interviews Reveal That a Lot of Details in the Show Are True to Fact

It has been 44 years since Toos experienced the nightmare situation of being taken away from her home and her family, but she has never spoken up on the matter except in a candid book. On the other hand, though, lead investigator Guus Wesselink has given a few interviews regarding the matter over time, which have shed light on some crucial details. Am ong them is the fact that the kidnappers had indeed explicitly threatened to kill the matriarch if the family involved the police, which is why they were so discreet.

Guus once revealed on Omroep Brabant that he had been appointed lead investigator by the Chief Prosecutor himself, but he hesitated for a moment before accepting the job. He said, “I thought for a minute and stood there looking at him. After that minute, I gave my approval.” He further added, “This case was incredibly exciting… With a murder, you have an investigation, and then you only have to look for a perpetrator. But with a kidnapping, you know that someone is in mortal danger and you don’t know where this person is. You do know, however, that they must be rescued as soon as possible.”

Guus later also spoke of the intense pressure he was under to resolve the matter quickly and with the best possible result, which did impact his own mental health a fair bit. He knew they couldn’t take any extreme risks, but he also knew the danger Toos was in because they had uncovered who her assailants were through technical investigations two weeks in. They were skilled yet heinous Italian criminals who were a part of a European kidnapping ring – they abducted affluent individuals for big ransoms and often brutalized them. Thankfully, fate/luck was on Toos’ side as she was able to return home safely.

In his interviews and participation in the ‘Misdaad Uitgelegd – in de rechtbank’ podcast, Guus has also revealed some details of how the authorities tracked the perpetrators. As if that’s not enough, he has openly credited Toos herself for how the investigation panned out after her return because her courage, observations, and sharpness helped them locate where she was held captive. She had not only tried to send help messages down a bathroom shaft but also remembered details of her surroundings and the sounds she heard. Then, upon realizing she was in Brussels through a pastry wrapper, she managed to send a hidden message about a black dress to her daughter – they had recently bought one in the city. Later on, she relayed all of it to investigators, resulting in them being able to secure the justice she deserved. Since then, the former Detective Chief has retired from the force and penned a book called ‘Vier Vrije Voeten.’

Read More: Marijke and Harry Heinrichs: Where Are Toos Van der Valk’s Daughter and Son-in-Law Now?