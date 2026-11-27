‘Toos: The Van der Valk Kidnapping’ charts a true-story-inspired narrative about a horrific real-life kidnapping in which the wife of an industry tycoon was abducted and held captive for 21 days. On a nondescript night, after the Van der Valk couple return home from a family gathering, masked men take Toos Van der Valk from inside her home and keep her locked up in an apartment. This apartment, located in Brussels, Belgium, is miles away from her home in Nuland, the Netherlands.

The amount her kidnappers demand as ransom in exchange for her release is in the millions, forcing the grieving family to enter an uphill battle against the banks to procure the huge sum. Despite the police’s opposition to the Van der Valks paying the ransom, especially once it becomes uncertain if Toos is even still alive, her family pays the price, which ultimately leads to the release of the kidnapping victim. In the aftermath, despite her fears, Toos leads the authorities to the kidnappers with the help of several clues she had collected that provide insight into the apartment’s location. One of these hints includes a pastry paper carrying the logo for a local business, Neirynck Bakery.

Toos van der Valk’s Memory of a Bakery Helped in Tracking Down Her Kidnappers in Real Life

‘Toos: The Van der Valk Kidnapping’ remains faithful to the true crime incident that serves as a basis for its narrative. In 1982, Toos van der Valk was kidnapped from her home by a group of Italian criminals who wanted to extort a lucrative ransom from the famed Van der Valk family. After kidnapping her from her house in Nuland, Brabant, the kidnappers held her in an apartment in Brussels, where she was chained to a heater and forced to live inside a tent. Even though during the transportation, Toos’ head was covered with a hood, she managed to observe some of her surroundings.

Even later, while she was held inside the apartment, she remained vigilant and tried to collect any and all clues that could be a tip-off about her location. This included a piece of pastry paper that identified a bakery in the area of the apartment building. Eventually, the kidnappers released Toos on December 17, 1982, after her daughter and her son-in-law, Marijke and Harry, dropped off suitcases filled with 13 million guilders in cash. Once her freedom was restored, she shared the details of her captivity with the police, which helped them find the location of the apartment as well as the criminals behind the kidnapping.

Therefore, the show’s inclusion of the bakery and the part it plays in Toos’ story remains true to life. However, the name of the real bakery that helped solve the case of the Van der Valk kidnapping remains unknown. Neirynck Bakery, as depicted in the series, is also a business that exists in real life. Neirynck Bakery, or Patisserie Neirynck, is an artisanal bakery and pastry shop located in Berchem, Antwerp. However, there’s no evidence that suggests this is the same business as the one Toos van der Valk encountered in 1982 during her abduction. Ultimately, the bakery’s addition in the series expands its biographical roots in reality.

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