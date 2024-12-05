Cory Edwards to Direct ‘All is Merry & Bright’ Next

Cory Edwards is all set to make his live-action feature directorial debut! The Cinemaholic can reveal that the seasoned writer-filmmaker will helm the Christmas film ‘All is Merry & Bright.’ Principal photography for the movie will begin in Atlanta, Georgia, on February 24, 2025, and conclude on March 18, 2025. Darbi Scaglione and Vicki Edwards wrote the screenplay. The cast of the project remains under wraps.

The plot centers on Jessica Tannen, whose life-altering car accident at 15 derailed her promising sports career and her first love: dance. Pushing through great difficulty and constant physical pain, she carves out a new life with sheer tenacity and style, transforming herself into a supermom with a blinged-out walking cane. This transformation is never more evident than during Christmas.

As the narrative progresses, what begins as a heartfelt family talent show nearly becomes a military operation. Jessica’s loving husband and three kids are willing but battle-weary from 10 years of the drive for Christmas perfection. Stuck with a recent diagnosis of crippling rheumatoid arthritis, issues of the heart, and a rift with her sister, Jessica’s best-laid plans begin falling apart as life demands change, forgiveness, and reconnecting with the real meaning of the Yuletide season.

Edwards has a handful of animated movies to his directorial credits, namely Netflix’s ‘Fearless,’ ‘Wish,’ and ‘Hoodwinked!’ ‘Fearless,’ one of the most prominent among all of his works, follows two teenage gamers who are forced to take care of three super-powered babies who land in their lap from a video game. ‘Wish’ centers on a group of wish agents who must fulfill a girl’s wish before it’s too late. ‘Hoodwinked!’ offers a police-procedural take on the tale of ‘Little Red Riding Hood’ and follows Little Red Riding Hood, The Wolf, The Woodsman, and Granny as the cops investigate them regarding a robbery.

Edwards also created Shut Up! Cartoons’ animated series ‘Krogzilla,’ AKA ‘Krogzilla Gets a Job,’ which centers on the titular sea monster shrunk to regular size by scientists. He also lent his voice to the character. As a writer, his recent credits include the Netflix live-action/animated movie ‘Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp,’ starring Mary-Louise Parker, and the animated series ‘The Wingfeather Saga.’ Edwards served as a creative consultant for the Chinese adventure movie ‘Monkey King: Hero Is Back,’ one of the highest-grossing animated films in China.

Atlanta has previously hosted the shooting of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Brothers’ and ‘The Idea of You,’ Netflix’s ‘They Cloned Tyrone,’ and A24’s ‘Civil War.’

