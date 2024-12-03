Bradley Cooper’s Is This Thing On? Plot Details, Revealed

Bradley Cooper‘s next directorial work is a relationship drama! The Cinemaholic can reveal that the plot of ‘Is This Thing On?’ revolves around Alex and Tess, two former partners who face the challenge of navigating their lives after their divorce following years together. Despite their differences, they keep matters civil, especially for the sake of their two boys, whom they co-parent in an initially awkward transition.

As the narrative progresses, Alex unexpectedly stumbles upon a new hobby that allows him to reflect on his identity and the dynamics of his relationship with Tess. At the same time, he has to explain the complexity of his situation to his Czech immigrant father, whose advancing age has only served to harden his traditional worldviews and aversion to emotional expression.

Will Arnett, who wrote the film with Cooper and Mark Chappell, will play Alex. Cooper is also part of the cast, but his character remains undisclosed. Emily Blunt is rumored to appear in the feature as well. The movie will enter production in New York in late February 2025, with the filming slated to last until the end of April 2025. Cooper and Arnett are producing the project along with Kris Thykier for Searchlight Pictures.

While not explicitly stated in the official synopsis, we can speculate that Alex’s hobby has a dramatic and performative element, such as stand-up comedy or voice-over work, as the title suggests. This theory is given further credence when considering that Arnett, the lead performer, is an accomplished comedian and voice actor. Alex’s journey into this new world of possibilities will likely pave the way for his meeting with Cooper’s character.

Cooper is a beloved A-lister who most recently took on various voice roles, including Ice in ‘IF,’ Rocket in Marvel’s ‘I Am Groot,’ and Niko in Apple TV+’s ‘Helpsters.’ He is helming the movie after receiving seven Academy Award nominations for his sophomore directorial feature, ‘Maestro.’ Arnett is best known for humorously lending his voice to Batman in ‘The Lego Movie’ and ‘The Lego Batman Movie.’ His latest credits include ‘Mulligan,’ ‘The Morning Show,’ and ‘Next Goal Wins.’

New York boasts some of the most recognizable metropolitan landscapes in the world. Cooper previously shot many of his prominent projects in the state, including ‘Maestro,’ ‘Nightmare Alley,’ and ‘American Hustle.’

