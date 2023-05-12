8 Animated Shows Like Mulligan You Must See

‘Mulligan’ is an adult animated comedy that revolves around Matty Mulligan (Nat Faxon), who becomes the leader of the last surviving 1,132 people left on Earth after an alien invasion wipes out the rest. Mulligan, through a series of incomprehensible and improbable actions, manages to single-handedly thwart the invasion in its tracks. For his heroism and bravery, Mulligan is appointed as the president, and now it is up to him to rebuild society from the ground up.

Co-created by Robert Carlock and Sam Means, the animated series is about learning from one’s mistakes and try not to repeat them the second time around. The alien invasion gave humanity a clean slate, and with the help of the people who are left, Mulligan gets the opportunity to create a better world. If you enjoyed the premise of the show, then here are a few more recommendations that we think you would like. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘Mulligan’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Velma (2023- )

‘Velma‘ is an adult animated mystery horror series that follows Velma Dinkley (Mindy Kaling) as she goes about solving gruesome cases that plague Coolsville High. Joining her in her adventures are Norville Rogers (Sam Richardson) and Daphne Blake (Constance Wu). Created by Charlie Grandy, both ‘Velma’ and ‘Mulligan’ are a commentary on the self-destructive nature of human beings and how they might squander even a second chance sometimes.

7. Paradise PD (2018-2022)

‘Paradise PD‘ is an adult animated sitcom series that revolves around the Paradise Police Department. Consisting of rookie cop Kevin Crawford (David Herman), whose mother is the mayor of Paradise, and his more experienced but no less incompetent colleagues Gina Jabowski (Sarah Chalke), Gerald “Fitz” Fitzgerald (Cedric Yarbrough), Dusty Marlow (Dana Snyder), and Bullet (Kyle Kinane), the anthropomorphic police dog. Created by Waco O’Guin and Roger Black, ‘Paradise PD’ is similar to ‘Mulligan’ in the sheer lack of knowledge and complacency Kevin Crawford, the series’s protagonist, displays, all the while seeking approval from his father, much like Matty and his stint as president and need for validation from those around him.

6. Close Enough (2020-2022)

‘Close Enough’ follows Josh (J.G. Quintel) and Emily (Gabrielle Walsh), a couple in their early thirties who are trying to navigate the ups and downs of life while also taking care of their young daughter. But no crisis is a simple one and often involves their divorced roommates, sometimes leading into the surreal — such as an encounter with dwarfish humans who want the couple to act like their parents as well. Created by J.G. Quintel, the series sees Josh and Emily, who don’t consider themselves all that mature, take on the responsibility of raising their daughter and everything that comes with it; similarly, Matty is made responsible for the lives of the survivors as their leader, even though he clearly needs to learn a lot himself.

5. Koala Man (2023-)

‘Koala Man‘ sees Kevin Williams (Michael Cusack) take on the persona of Koala Man, a superhero with no powers, and bring peace and justice to the town of Dapto. The superhero’s misadventures are aided by his family, which includes Kevin’s wife and two daughters. Created by Michael Cusack, the series is set in an alternate universe where America faces its downfall, and people live in a post-apocalyptic world, much the same as what happens in ‘Mulligan.’

4. Human Resources (2022-2023)

‘Human Resources’ is a workplace comedy centered around a group of monsters, known as Hormone Monsters, as they go about their day-to-day business representing various emotions in their assigned human. A spin-off of the animated sitcom ‘Big Mouth,’ the series is created by Kelly Galuska, Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett. Much the same as the characters in ‘Mulligan,’ the characters in ‘Human Resources,’ though working for the benefit of humans, tend to be self-serving at times which results in chaos in everybody’s lives.

3. Disenchantment (2018-)

‘Disenchantment‘ is an animated fantasy series that revolves around Bean (Abbi Jacobson), a princess who loves alcohol and fighting more than politics and ruling the kingdom of Dreamland. Aiding in her misadventures are Luci (Eric Andre), a tiny demon, and Elfo (Nat Faxon), a half-elf who has just stepped foot into the world. Created by Matt Groening, the series sees a lot of the villainous and manipulative sort try and use Bean to take over Dreamland for themselves, much like how Matty is manipulated into doing things that those close around him want in ‘Mulligan.’

2. Inside Job (2021-2022)

‘Inside Job’ is an animated science fiction sitcom that follows Reagan Ridley (Lizzy Caplan), a robotics engineer, and her team in Cognito, Inc., as they try and cover up every conceivable conspiracy theory with mundane facts so that the world remains unaware of the secretive powers that rule them from the shadows. Created by Shion Takeuchi, the series takes a lot from pop culture and popular media in terms of story arcs surrounding the conspiracies, much like how ‘Mulligan’ references popular films such as ‘RoboCop’ and ‘National Treasure,’ and incorporates them into the overall storyline.

1. Big Mouth (2017-2024)

‘Big Mouth‘ is an animated coming-of-age sitcom that tells the story of a group of 7th graders as they go through the physical and mental challenges of puberty. Led by best friends Nick Berch (Nick Kroll) and Andrew Glouberman (John Mulaney) into their adventures, the friends try and figure out what it means to grow up and everything good and bad that comes along with it.

Created by Andrew Goldberg, Nick Kroll, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett, ‘Big Mouth’ sees a group of people discovering the world and what they can do when left to their own devices, much the same as the surviving population in ‘Mulligan’ who are trying to adapt to their new, broken down reality and trying to find ways to matter once again.

Read More: Mulligan Ending, Explained: Does Lucy End up with Matty or Jeremy?