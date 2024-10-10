Netflix’s ‘Something Very Bad is Going to Happen’ Starts Filming in Toronto in January

The Duffer brothers’ next horror series, as executive producers, will head to “Hollywood North!” The filming of Netflix’s ‘Something Very Bad is Going to Happen’ will start in Toronto, Ontario, in January 2025. Haley Z. Boston is the creator and showrunner. The plot follows a bride and groom in the week leading up to their ill-fated wedding.

In addition to Matt and Ross Duffer, who created the global phenomenon ‘Stranger Things,’ Hilary Leavitt executive produces the limited series via their Upside Down Pictures’ overall deal with Netflix. Boston, the mastermind behind the show, and Andrea Sperling are also executive producers.

Boston’s previous notable writing credits include Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Cabinet of Curiosities,’ a horror anthology miniseries based on Gothic and Grand Guignol genres; the horror limited series ‘Brand New Cherry Flavor,’ which is based on Todd Grimson’s novel; and ‘Hunters,’ Prime Video’s conspiracy drama series starring Logan Lerman and Al Pacino. She made her directorial debut with the short film ‘Beach Logs Kill,’ which premiered at South by Southwest (SXSW) this year.

The Duffer brothers are currently filming the fifth season of ‘Stranger Things,’ which will drop in 2025. Another upcoming Netflix original show they are producing is ‘The Boroughs,’ a fantasy adventure series starring Geena Davis, Jena Malone, and Bill Pullman. Their production company, Upside Down Pictures, is also developing a live-action adaptation of ‘Death Note,’ the popular anime series based on the Japanese manga by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata.

‘Something Very Bad is Going to Happen’ will join a long list of Netflix shows that were or are filmed in Toronto, including ‘The Umbrella Academy,’ ‘Fubar,’ and ‘Ginny & Georgia.’ Popular horror movies shot in and around the city include ‘It,’ ‘Dawn of the Dead,’ ‘Thanksgiving,’ ‘Ready or Not,’ and ‘Silent Hill.’

