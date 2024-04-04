Constance Wu and Henry Golding Returning For Crazy Rich Asians 2; Films Next Year

Constance Wu and Henry Golding are confirmed to star in ‘Crazy Rich Asians 2,’ a sequel to the 2018 romantic comedy ‘Crazy Rich Asians.’ The filming of the project will take place in Malaysia and Singapore next year. Jon M. Chu, who helmed the original movie, is also directing the sequel. Amy Wang replaced Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim as the screenwriter to adapt Kevin Kwan’s ‘China Rich Girlfriend,’ the second book in the trilogy.

In the first film, Rachel Chu and her boyfriend Nick Young travel to Singapore for his best friend’s wedding. As they navigate the opulent world of the country’s elite, Rachel discovers Nick’s family is extremely wealthy. She faces judgment from his disapproving mother Eleanor but finds solace in his grandmother Su Yi. Amidst revelations of infidelity and family secrets, Rachel stands up to Eleanor and earns her respect. However, when Eleanor reveals Rachel’s father’s scandalous past, she flees in heartbreak. Nick, willing to abandon his family for love, proposes to Rachel but she initially declines. Rachel later confronts Eleanor, demonstrating her willingness to prioritize family over self. Ultimately, Eleanor gives her blessing to Rachel, and Nick proposes again, only for her to accept.

In ‘Crazy Rich Asians 2,’ the viewers can anticipate the continuation of the engaging drama surrounding Rachel Chu and Nick Young’s engagement, as depicted in ‘China Rich Girlfriend.’ Set two years after the first movie, the sequel promises to delve deeper into the complexities of relationships, wealth, and cultural dynamics. With Rachel reconnecting with her estranged father and Astrid navigating her marital challenges while exploring new connections, the storyline is poised to offer a blend of romance, intrigue, and emotional depth.

Along with Wu and Golding, as Rachel and Nick respectively, the sequel may also feature Gemma Chan as Astrid Leong-Teo, Awkwafina as Goh Peik Lin, Lisa Lu as Shang Su Yi, Ken Jeong as Goh Wye Mun, Michelle Yeoh as Eleanor Sung-Young, and Harry Shum Jr as Charlie Wu.

While no official announcements have been made regarding cast additions to the sequel, we may see new faces playing characters that are introduced in the source novel. Among them are Carlton Bao, Rachel’s long-lost brother, and Colette Bing, a fashion blogger renowned for her devotion to haute couture. Colette’s affluent upbringing promises to enhance the film’s fashion-forward aesthetic. Additionally, Roxanne Ma, Colette’s dedicated personal assistant, is also expected to be introduced.

Wu is set to reprise Rachel after voicing Daphne in the TV series ‘Velma‘ and portraying Sara in the comedy-drama ‘East Bay,’ in which Jack Lee, facing personal and professional setbacks, seeks redemption at age 39. She also appeared in ‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,’ ‘The Terminal List,’ and ‘Solos.’ Additionally, the actress starred as Grace in ‘I Was a Simple Man,’ which depicts a family in Hawaii grappling with impending loss amidst haunting memories. In the TV series ‘Fresh Off the Boat,’ which showcases the journey of a Taiwanese family navigating life in America during the 1990s, she portrayed Jessica Huang.

Golding recently lent his voice to Hu in the animated film ‘The Tiger’s Apprentice.’ He portrayed Vance Druid in the movie ‘Downtown Owl,’ which is based on Chuck Klosterman’s novel of the same name. In the action thriller ‘Assassin Club,’ he appeared as Morgan Ganes. Golding starred as Mr. Elliot in ‘Persuasion,’ which depicts a romantic tale of second chances. Additionally, the actor took on the titular role in the action film ‘Snake Eyes,’ a spin-off of ‘G.I. Joe.’

Malaysia earlier hosted the shooting of productions such as ‘Edge of the World’ and ‘Don’t Look at the Demon.’ Singapore, on the other hand, is featured in projects like ‘Wednesday‘ and ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty.’

