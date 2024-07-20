Dan Perlman to Make Feature Directorial Debut With Cramming

The co-creator of Showtime’s ‘Flatbush Misdemeanors’ is set for the next big step in his career! Dan Perlman will make his feature directorial debut with the comedy-drama film ‘Cramming.’ The project will enter production in September, and it will conclude within four weeks. Perlman also wrote the movie.

The plot revolves around Alex Chavez and Yan Bo Lin, two eighth-graders and first-gen American close friends who cram for a test to get into a prestigious prep school in New York City. The boys try to put out “fires,” which include institutional pressures, illicit parties, inane science experiments, and a cheating accusation that threatens their friendship, with the possibility of any of them exploding at any time.

Casting is currently underway for Alex and Yan Bo. The former is described as a “reserved” and “studious” eldest son of a working-class couple who aspires to set an example for his younger brother by getting admitted to the reputed prep school. Even though he is honest and immensely hard-working, he has never received opportunities handed to him. While dealing with the intense academic pressure, he has to deal with the cheating accusation, which turns his life around.

On the other hand, Yan Bo is relaxed and naturally smart enough to succeed in academics with minimal hard work. However, he is dealing with an inescapable inferiority complex, which can be traced back to his parents’ unreasonable expectations and high-achieving older sister, Lejing.

Perlman is best known for Showtime’s ‘Flatbush Misdemeanors,’ a comedy series he created with Kevin Iso. They also starred in the series as two Flatbush, Brooklyn, residents who try to survive in their new “home.” The show premiered in May 2021 and ran for two seasons before getting canceled in September 2022. He is also a comedian who has released specials such as ‘Emergency Contact.’ His stand-up pieces have been featured on Comedy Central.

‘Cramming’ is a feature adaptation of Perlman’s short film of the same name. It received the Audience Award at the Brooklyn Film Festival’s KidsFilmFest and the First Prize at the Rhode Island International Film Festival’s Kidseye International Film Festival. His most recent short, this year’s ‘Practice Space,’ also revolves around two school students who advise each other on dating without any experience.

Perlman is based in New York. Other upcoming projects to emerge from the state include Timothée Chalamet’s Bob Dylan biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ and Blake Lively’s ‘It Ends with Us.’

