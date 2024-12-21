Apple TV+’s Dark Matter Season 2 Filming and Cast Details, Revealed

Jason Dessen and his companions will return to the Windy City for more interdimensional adventures! The filming of the second season of Apple TV+’s sci-fi drama series ‘Dark Matter’ will take place in Chicago, Illinois, between February 10 and September 15, 2025. Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly are confirmed to return as Jason and Daniela Dessen, along with Alice Braga as Amanda, Jimmi Simpson as Ryan, Dayo Okeniyi as Leighton Vance, Oakes Fegley as Charlie, and Amanda Brugel as Blair. Blake Crouch and Jacquelyn Ben-Zekry serve as the showrunners, with Alik Sakharov returning as a director.

The first season of the show ends with Jason’s struggles to protect Charlie and Daniela from Jason #02 and the other Jason variants. Things get worse after Daniela uses the protagonist’s laptop to message other variants about choosing the Jason she has. While this doesn’t go down well with some of them, others realize they cannot have Charlie and Daniela, which makes it preferable to let them live the life they choose rather than forcing one upon them. Jason #02 gives the real Jason, Charlie, and Amanda a box of ampoules they can use to go to a different world and live a better life. The change of heart in the second variant, which results from his realization that inventing The Box was a grave mistake, is a welcome change as the protagonist can finally take his family to a different and better world.

As the installment concludes, some of the variants arrive near The Box to bid farewell to Jason, Daniela, and Charlie. The protagonist lets his son open the door, knowing that if he does so, the variants will know where they have gone and eventually follow them there. However, letting Charlie open the door to a new parallel world doesn’t ensure that the world is a new one, especially since it takes a lot of training to find a new reality using The Box.

In the first season, Ryan (Ryan #01) meets Amanda, with the former revealing that he knows the latter, which is surprising since Jason #02 didn’t mention anything about her during their meeting. Moreover, he makes the central drug, meaning he intends to return to The Box and explore other worlds. Meanwhile, Dawn wishes to use The Box, perhaps to exact revenge on Jason for altering her reality, just like Blaire and Leighton, who want to find their own utopia.

Crouch, who created the series based on his novel of the same title, revealed that the sophomore installment will captivate viewers with more twists and turns as it promises to dive deeper into the mysteries of the multiverse. Since the first season finale is titled ‘Entanglement,’ it stresses the process of entanglement as seen through the lens of quantum physics, i.e., all Jasons think in a similar manner. Therefore, the world where Jason, Daniela, and Charlie arrive may seem safe at first, but they will eventually encounter the evil Jason variants there unless, of course, the trio arrives in the world/utopia where Amanda is, which highlights the possibility of them encountering Blaire and Leighton.

The closing sequences of the first installment set the stage for a lot to happen, and it can be said that more worlds will be explored, taking the shape of more problematic, if not risky, situations for Jason, Daniela, and Charlie. Furthermore, it remains to be seen whether Blaire and Leighton show up in Ryan #01 and Amanda’s utopia and if Dawn eventually becomes the primary antagonist of the second season.

