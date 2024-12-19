Geek Girl Reportedly Renewed For Season 2 at Netflix

Harriet Manners is set to return to our screens soon! The Cinemaholic has learned that Netflix has reportedly renewed the teen drama series ‘Geek Girl’ for its second season. Principal photography for the upcoming installment will start in London, England, and Ottawa, Ontario, in the summer of 2025. Jessica Ruston and Holly Smale will continue to lead the writers’ room, with Declan O’Dwyer returning as the director.

In the first season of the show, Harriet finds success as a model, only for it to cause trouble in her friendship with Nat and Annabel, who find out that she has been keeping secrets. As the protagonist starts dating Nick, things seem to be manageable despite the pressures of being a model. Meanwhile, she continues to be bullied by Poppy, forcing her to quit modeling.

As the narrative progresses, Harriet returns to school, where Lexi starts bullying her. However, this time, she takes a stand and embraces her true self, and with support from Nat and Toby, puts her bullies in their places. The installment concludes with her and Nat cherishing their togetherness without her having to feel conflicted about choosing between modeling and school.

In an interview with Radio Times, Carey stated that the first season, adapted from book 1 of Smale’s ‘Geek Girl’ novels, used storylines from the second and third books as well. Still, there is ample material left to bring to the screen from which the series can borrow. The first installment also sets up the sophomore season in various ways. We may see Harriet, who is now an adult, considering a return to modeling.

Furthermore, the second installment may depict how Harriet’s career decisions affect her relationship with Nick. Moreover, the fierce competition in the fashion world will likely introduce jealousy, which can take the form of bullying all over again. We may need to wait to find out if Poppy (Daisy Jelley) and Lexi (Mia Jenkins) will show up, each playing her part in reminding Harriet of her inadequacies.

While the cast of season 2 is not confirmed, we can definitely expect Emily Carey to return as Harriet Manners, likely along with Liam Woodrum as Nick Park, Rochelle Harrington and Zac Looker as Natalie “Nat” Grey and Toby Pilgrim, and Tim Downie and Jemima Rooper as Harriet’s parents, Richard and Annabel.

London and Ottawa also hosted the filming of the first season of the show. The English capital is a significant location for many high-profile Netflix shows, such as ‘3 Body Problem,’ ‘The Gentlemen,’ and ‘Bridgerton.’ Ottawa is a go-to filming hub for Lifetime and Hallmark movies, with the recent ones shot there being ‘Would You Kill for Me? The Mary Bailey Story’ and ‘Paging Mr. Darcy.’

