David Freyne’s Next Film Eternity in the Works at A24

David Freyne’s next feature film, titled ‘Eternity,’ is currently in development with A24 bankrolling the project. The romantic comedy film is set in the afterlife and follows the dead as “everybody gets one week to choose where to spend eternity. For Joan, Larry, and Luke, however, it’s really a matter of who to spend it with,” as per the official logline.

The details about the production schedule are currently awaited. The script of the film, penned by Pat Cunnane, made it to the 2022 Black List, an annual list of the best motion picture screenplays that have not been produced yet. Freyne helms the movie, marking his third feature film. The Irish filmmaker studied production design before making his debut as a feature director and writer with the 2017 film ‘The Cured.’ The sci-fi horror revolves around a society that discriminates against once-infected zombies who have now been cured. The film, starring Elliot Page, Sam Keeley, and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in Special Presentations.

Freyne’s second feature, the LGBT romantic comedy ‘Dating Amber,’ follows two school friends who pretend to be in a straight relationship in an effort to “fit in.” The film stars Fionn O’Shea, Lola Petticrew, Barry Ward, and Sharon Horgan. Freyne earned a nomination for the Best Director at the Irish Film and Television Awards for his work on the film. The director has also helmed several short films, including ‘The First Wave,’ ‘The Tree,’ ‘Handheld Horror: Take 6,’ ‘The Man in 301,’ and ‘The Mill.’

The cast of the film has not been announced as of now. The project is financed by A24, an independent production and distribution company launched by Daniel Katz, David Fenkel, and John Hodges. The firm’s earlier credits include Joaquin Phoenix-starrer ‘Beau Is Afraid,’ Michelle Williams-starrer ‘Showing Up,’ and Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard-starrer ‘When You Finish Saving the World.’ A24 also distributed the Academy Award-winning film ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once.’

‘Eternity’ is produced by Star Thrower Entertainment, the company behind the Academy Award-nominated films ‘King Richard’ and ‘The Post,’ for A24. The company also produced the 2017 black comedy ‘Ingrid Goes West,’ starring Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen, and the 2021 comedy ‘8-Bit Christmas,’ featuring Neil Patrick Harris and June Diane Raphael. Star Thrower Entertainment’s production credits also include the films ‘A Crooked Somebody,’ ‘Jamesy Boy,’ ‘The Good Neighbor,’ and ‘Wind River.’

