Death Valley Renewed for Season 2 at BBC One

Actor-turned-detective John Chapel and Detective Sergeant Janie Mallowan will return to the Welsh streets very soon! The Cinemaholic can confirm that BBC One has renewed the crime mystery drama series ‘Death Valley’ for its second season. Filming will begin in Cardiff, United Kingdom, in August this year. Paul Doolan will return as the head writer, with Claire Winyard roped in as director.

Season 1 finale of ‘Death Valley’ introduces viewers to the cold case of Patrick de Jong, a Dutch backpacker whose body was found in a drain, and the new case of Dean Wood, a mechanic whose body had blunt trauma and was found at a school reunion. A necklace belonging to Janie’s deceased best friend, Sian, was also recovered near Patrick’s body. The complexity of the cases leads DCI Barry Clarke to bring in John, who hasn’t been in a good space with Janie of late, as a consultant. Soon, it is revealed that the two cases are connected.

As the finale proceeds and clues start showing up, John and Janie discover that the one person common to both murder cases is Rhiannon Hopkins, Sian’s elder sister. She eventually turns out to be the one who killed Patrick in a hit-and-run all those years ago. Dean found out about it and threatened to inform the police, so she killed him, too. The finale ends with Janie being promoted to Detective Inspector, although the smile on her face is not as wide as expected since her mother, Yvonne, reveals that she is dating John.

Considering how Season 1 ends, cast members likely to return for Season 2 include Timothy Spall as John Chapel, Gwyneth Keyworth as Janie Mallowan, Steffan Rhodri as DCI Barry Clarke, Melanie Walters as Yvonne, and Rithvik Andugula as DC Evan Chaudhry.

Season 1 of ‘Death Valley’ was also filmed in Cardiff. Other shows filmed in the region are ‘Industry,’ ‘Doctor Who,’ ‘Wolf,’ and ‘His Dark Materials.’

Read More: Will Ferrell’s Golf Drama Series Begins Filming in LA in September