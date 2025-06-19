Will Ferrell’s Golf Drama Series Begins Filming in LA in September

Will Ferrell is headed to the City of Angels for his next comedy project! The filming of Netflix’s yet-untitled golf comedy drama series will take place in Los Angeles between September and December this year. Ramy Youssef and Josh Rabinowitz are showrunners, while Harper Steele and Chris Henchy have penned the 10-episode screenplay. Ferrell is the only revealed cast member.

The plot centers on competitive golf legend Lonnie Hawkins, played by Ferrell, who is trying to hold on to his former glory while maintaining a competitive relationship with his son, who is on his way to becoming the next golf superstar. When Hawkins’ caddie passes away, he meets an unexpected replacement who helps him make his comeback in the sport.

Will Ferrell is an SNL legend and among the top comedic stars in Hollywood who has been providing audiences with hilarious performances, including Ron Burgundy in the ‘Anchorman’ movies, Brad Whitaker in ‘Daddy’s Home,’ Sherlock Holmes in ‘Holmes & Watson,’ Present in ‘Spirited,’ and the CEO of Mattel in ‘Barbie.’ As far as television is concerned, we can see him as Marty Markowitz in ‘The Shrink Next Door,’ Ashley Schaeffer in ‘Eastbound & Down,’ and Shane Hunter in ’30 Rock.’ His latest feature film role was Jim in the rom-com ‘You’re Cordially Invited,’ co-starring Reese Witherspoon.

We will next see Farrell play Nicholas Stoller’s action comedy movie ‘Judgment Day,’ which shows a recently released prisoner taking people hostage inside a TV courtroom, including the judge whose verdict sent him to prison in the first place. The movie also stars Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Michael Peña, and Regina Hall.

Los Angeles is the home of Hollywood and serves as one of the world’s largest production hubs. Other recent projects that have utilized the city’s facilities include Apple TV+’s ‘The Studio’ and ‘Government Cheese,’ Prime Video’s ‘Overcompensating,’ and Netflix’s ‘Bad Thoughts.’

