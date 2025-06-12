The Studio Season 2 Starts Filming in Los Angeles in December

Cameras will soon start rolling for the second season of Apple TV+’s comedy drama series ‘The Studio.’ Filming will take place in Los Angeles between December 3 of this year and March 19, 2026. Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory are back as showrunners with Frida Perez, Seth Rogen, and Evan Goldberg returning as writers.

In Episode 10, the finale of Season 1 of ‘The Studio,’ Matt and his Continental team head for their presentation at CinemaCon. However, Matt, Sal, Quinn, Maya, and Griffin are all high on cocaine. However, they must do their best to ensure that Continental isn’t taken over by Amazon, a tech company. While Patty was bent on taking revenge on Griffin for firing her, even tipping off a journalist regarding Griffin’s high state, she ultimately changes her mind to help the team somehow pull off the presentation.

In line before the Continental team in the presentation is a bloodied James Franco, who presents ‘Alphabet City,’ a Continental film. As shocking as his face appears, the audience finds it amusing as it fits with the trailer that is shown, not knowing that the blood on him is real. After this arrives Zoe Kravitz, high on mushrooms, who, after a gap provided by Patty’s short monologue, manages to read from the teleprompter about ‘Silver Lake’ just fine, thereby avoiding a disaster. Finally, Nick Stoller introduces ‘Kool Aid Movie,’ and does a sober job. Then, Matt walks onto the stage to conclude the presentation and manages to win hearts, including that of Patty, by acknowledging all she has done for the company, and showing his faith in movies. Episode 10 ends with a grand response from the audience that saves Continental from acquisition and gives the production house another chance to do what it was born to do: make movies.

Considering how Season 1 ended, the actors who are most likely to return for Season 2 include Seth Rogen as Matt Remick, Bryan Cranston as Griffin Mill, Catherine O’Hara as Patty Leigh, Kathryn Hahn as Maya Mason, Ike Barinholtz as Sal Saperstei, Chase Sui Wonders as Quinn Hackett, David Krumholtz as Mitch Weitz, and Keyla Monterroso Mejia as Petra.

Los Angeles served as the base for the filming of the first Season of ‘The Studio.’ Other shows shot in the city include Netflix’s ‘Griselda’ and ‘The Brothers Sun,’ and Hulu’s ‘Paradise.’

Read More: FX Pilot ‘Disinherited’ from ‘Breaking Bad’ Writer Peter Gould in the Works