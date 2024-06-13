Debbie Berman’s Unikorn Back in the Works; Starts Filming in Vancouver and Saudi Arabia in September

The clouds of uncertainty over Debbie Berman’s directorial debut are finally clearing! The renowned editor’s long-awaited feature ‘Unikorn,’ which has been in limbo for nearly four years, is back in development. The film will start shooting in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Saudi Arabia this September.

An adaptation of the eponymous graphic novel by Don Handfield and Joshua Malkin, the plot of the movie revolves around a young girl named Maeve Everhart, who inherits Percy, an old horse with a strange nub on his forehead. When the horse performs a “healing miracle” and is declared a unicorn, crowds descend on her family farm, making Mae realize the world might not be ready for a magic horse just yet. Her heartbreaking and hopeful journey with this special animal becomes a story of family healing, community, and discovery of the real magic inside us all.

Berman is best known for her editing blockbuster Marvel movies like ‘Black Panther,’ ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming,’ and ‘Captain Marvel,’ as well as the horror comedy flick, ‘The Final Girls.’ After extensively working in the South African television industry during the 2000s, one of the initial gigs Berman received in Hollywood was Clint Eastwood’s sports drama ‘Invictus,’ in which she worked as a visual effects editor. Since then, she has edited numerous movies and television shows, including ‘Timeless,’ ‘Mad Dogs,’ and ‘Haven,’ with the most recent works being ‘Lost Child’ and ‘Love and Monsters.’

Don Handfield and Joshua Malkin, who originally wrote and illustrated the source material, also penned the screenplay. The duo possesses plenty of experience writing for films. Malkin has previously written the horror-slasher films ‘Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever’ and ‘Angel Wars: The Messengers.’ On the other hand, Handfield created the History Channel series ‘Knightfall‘ and wrote and directed the film ‘Touchback,’ edited by Berman.

Back in 2020, Handfield and Malkin revealed they were inspired to write ‘Unikorn’ to address their mutual grief of losing a parent. The artists wanted their readers to resonate with their story with all of its magic, emotions, and action, which they respectively compared to Disney, Amblin, and Marvel. Thanks to their extended involvement, ‘Unikorn’ is expected to bring a blend of a family-friendly narrative with an adventurous plot.

The film’s production will join various other projects in Vancouver, including Miles Teller and Elizabeth Olsen-starrer’ Eternity,’ as well as the new seasons of ‘Shōgun,’ ‘Yellowjackets,’ and ‘Animal Control.’

The principal photography will also take place in the hotter climates of Saudi Arabia, an increasingly popular filming destination due to its unique scenery and recent investments in the entertainment sector. The Middle Eastern country’s growth aims to diversify its economy and promote cultural activities, including film production. ‘Unikorn’ joins Alan Ritchson’s upcoming action thriller ‘Motor City,’ which is slated to shoot in the region in July.

