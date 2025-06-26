Dexter Resurrection Renewed for Season 2 at Showtime

An infamous serial killer has chosen The Big Apple as his next homeground! The Cinemaholic has learnt that Showtime has renewed the crime mystery drama series ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ for its second season. Filming will begin in New York this fall. Clyde Phillips will be back as showrunner. The renewal news comes on the heels of the premiere of Season 1, which will drop on Paramount+ with Showtime on July 11 this year.

Season 1 of ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ will show Dexter Morgan coming out of a coma, which he was put in by a bullet from his son, and heading to New York to avoid fueling Angel Batista’s suspicion of him being the Bay Harbor Butcher. New York takes him by surprise as it brings him in touch with other serial killers who are a part of a secret society led by a guy named Leon Prater. This naturally adds another layer to the show as Dexter will have to keep his eyes and ears open not only for cops but also for his new peers.

While we do not know the cast of season 2, the cast of season 1 packs a punch with old and new cast members. Actors who will reprise their roles from other installments of the franchise, like ‘Dexter’ and its sequel ‘Dexter: New Blood’ are Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan, Jack Alcott as Dexter’s son Harrison Morgan, James Remar as Harry Morgan, David Zayas as Detective Angel Batista, Erik King as Sergeant James Doakes, John Lithgow as Arthur Miller, and Jimmy Smits as Miguel Prado.

New actors who have joined the show include Uma Thurman as former Special Ops officer Charley, Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater, Neil Patrick Harris as Lowell, Krysten Ritter as Mia, Kadia Saraf as Detective Claudette Wallace, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Blessing Kamara, Emilia Suárez as Elsa Rivera, and Dominic Fumusa as Detective Melvin Oliva. Who among these returns for Season 2 will be based on how Season 1 ends. Monica Raymund and Marcos Siega served as directors for season 1, although whether they will be back to direct season 2 remains to be seen.

New York City served as the filming location for ‘It Ends with Us’ and ‘A Quiet Place: Day One.’ Upcoming projects to be shot in the city include ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2,’ ‘Meet The Parents 4,’ and ‘42.6 Years.’

