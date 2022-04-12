‘The Girl from Plainville’ centers around the relationship between Conrad Roy III and Michelle Carter, following the events surrounding the former’s tragic death by suicide. The Hulu miniseries also details Michelle’s tumultuous journey following Conrad’s passing when it is found that she urged him to kill himself.

Episode 5 finds the young woman at a strange crossroads, living in the aftermath of her boyfriend’s death while everyone in school speculates about her involvement in the tragedy. She even attends her senior year prom, which turns into a melancholy affair for Michelle. Considering much of ‘The Girl from Plainville’ draws from real life, let’s take a look at what actually happened.

Did Michelle Actually Go to Prom After Conrad’s Death?

Michelle Carter was 17 when Conrad, who was 18 at the time, died in 2014. She was subsequently charged with involuntary manslaughter in February 2015 and her trial, overseen by Massachusetts Judge Lawrence Moniz, began in 2017. Soon after being charged for her involvement in the death of Conrad Roy III, while awaiting trial, it was reported that Michelle’s mother posted pictures of her wearing a pink prom dress.

Michelle Carter attended prom as a senior at King Philip Regional High School, and the photos posted by her mother were referred to by Conrad’s aunt, Becki Maki. The latter said, “It’s really hard because we don’t have our nephew in our lives anymore. We will never see him enjoy these milestones.” In addition to attending prom, Michelle’s mother also posted pictures of her daughter on a trip to Disney World, which also raised the ire of Conrad’s grieving family.

At the time the pictures were posted, a court order was in effect forbidding Michelle from using social media (except for educational purposes). This was also brought up by Conrad’s aunt, who went on to state, “He’ll never see his sisters go to prom, and to see her awaiting her manslaughter trial on a trip to Disney World with her friends, going to school competitions and going off to prom — it just seems like she doesn’t understand the gravity of the actions that have led to the case against her.”

Thus, as seen in the show, Michelle did attend prom after she was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case of Conrad’s death. Though details of what actually happened at the prom remain unclear, the show depicts the event as traumatic for the high school senior.

When pictures of Michelle attending prom and going to Disney World were posted, she was potentially facing 20 years in prison if convicted. Ultimately, she was sentenced to serving 15 months (of a total of two and a half years). In response to the publicity that Michelle received for attending prom, her lawyer, Joseph Cataldo, stated, “Michelle and her family will continue to be respectful to the Roy family, and the Carters hope that people can come to understand that Michelle is 18 years of age and must continue on with her educational and life pursuits even under these sad and unfortunate circumstances.”

