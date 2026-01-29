Thomasin McKenzie’s ‘Dinner With Audrey’ Begins Filming in Budapest in April

Hungary will soon welcome a talented trio of actors. Thomasin McKenzie, Ansel Elgort, and Michael Shannon will arrive in Budapest, Hungary, in April to film the period drama ‘Dinner With Audrey.’ Abe Sylvia will direct the movie, based on a screenplay by Kara Holden.

‘Dinner With Audrey’ is based on the true story of the 40-year friendship of Audrey Hepburn (McKenzie) and designer Count Hubert de Givenchy (Elgort) over the course of one magical, fashion-filled night in Paris. Their dinner sparked a decades-long collaboration between Hepburn and de Givenchy, who was the head of her wardrobe on such classics as ‘Breakfast at Tiffany‘s,’ ‘Funny Face,’ ‘How to Steal a Million,’ ‘Charade,’ and ‘Sabrina.’ Hepburn even wore Givenchy when she won the Best Actress Oscar in 1954 for ‘Roman Holiday.’

Thomasin McKenzie has garnered a lot of acclaim for her wide range of roles, which include Lola in the Western drama ‘The Power of the Dog,’ Eileen Dunlop in the thriller ‘Eileen,’ Ellie in the psychological horror movie ‘Last Night in Soho,’ Elsa Korr in black comedy Holocaust drama ‘Jojo Rabbit,’ and British nurse Jean Purdy in ‘Joy.’ Her upcoming projects include Paul Greengrass’s period drama ‘The Uprising,’ set during the Peasants’ Revolt in 1381, and the thriller ‘Victorian Psycho,’ co-starring Jason Isaacs and Maika Monroe.

Ansel Elgort is known for his performance as reporter Jake Adelstein in ‘Tokyo Vice’ and Baby in ‘Baby Driver.’ Other projects he has starred in include ‘West Side Story,’ ‘The Goldfinch,’ and ‘Billionaire Boys Club.’ We will next see him in ‘Lucy Boomer,’ a road-trip comedy directed by Howard Deutch. Shirley MacLaine will also star.

Michael Shannon recently played former US President James Garfield in the Netflix historical drama miniseries ‘Death by Lightning.’ A man of many genres, he played Allistair Whitman in ‘Bulls,’ Justice Robert H. Jackson in ‘Nuremberg,’ Zipco in ‘The Bikeriders,’ and Gary Noesner in ‘Waco: The Aftermath.’ Among his upcoming projects are Ramin Bahrani’s romantic thriller movie ‘Vegas: A Love Story’ and Jonathan Levine’s sports drama ‘Mr. Irrelevant.’

Abe Sylvia’s directorial credits include the shows ‘Dead to Me’ and ‘Hap and Leonard,’ as well as the movie ‘Dirty Girl.’

