Meryl Streep and Sigourney Weaver’s ‘Useful Idiots’ Starts Filming in Toronto in March

Hollywood legends Meryl Streep and Sigourney Weaver will soon arrive in the Six for their upcoming feature. The veterans will start filming for the thriller movie ‘Useful Idiots’ in Toronto in March. Joseph Cedar will direct it, based on a story by Shachar Bar-On.

The plot is set in New York and follows Diane Castle (Streep), a veteran journalist who covers the New York luxury property market. She’s disillusioned with writing puff pieces about the wealthy elite and regretful that she might not have lived up to her potential. When a record-breaking sale of a new penthouse hits her desk, Diane’s questions about the buyer’s identity lead to what could be the story of a lifetime. At its center is a mysterious oligarch whose influence stretches across Manhattan and beyond – protected by a network of fixers, enablers, and a brilliant young strategist. Out of her depth, Diane digs deeper into the investigation, her determination to uncover the truth revealing a web of corruption and danger at the highest levels, ensnaring Diane, her family, and all those around her. Weaver’s role has yet to be disclosed.

Three-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep was last seen as struggling actress Loretta Durkin in Season 5 of ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ and she is confirmed to reprise her role in Season 6. Before that, she played Eve Shearer in the Apple TV+ anthology miniseries ‘Extrapolations.’ We will next see her glam up the screen once again as Miranda Priestly in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2,’ alongside Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt. Sydney Sweeney is also rumored to be in it.

Three-time Academy Award nominee Sigourney Weaver’s latest performance was in ‘Avatar: Fire & Ash,’ where she voiced Kiri, the daughter of Weaver’s Dr. Grace Augustine’s Na’vi avatar, whom we first saw in ‘Avatar,’ the first installment of the epic franchise. We will next see her as Colonel Ward of the New Republic’s Adelphi Rangers in the movie ‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu,’ which will be released on May 22, 2026. She is also playing a character named Evelyn Wallis in Prime Video’s ‘Tomb Raider’ drama series. Based on the titular video game series, the show will follow British archaeologist Lara Croft, who travels the world searching for lost artifacts. Sophie Turner is playing the part. Weaver’s character, Wallis, is a high-flying woman keen to exploit Lara’s talents.

Joseph Cedar’s directorial credits include the Apple TV+ sci-fi series ‘Constellation,’ starring Noomi Rapace; the HBO show ‘Our Boys,’ based on the 2014 Gaza War; and the thriller movie ‘Norman,’ featuring Richard Gere as Norman Oppenheimer, a fixer whose services face the threat of misuse by influential figures.

