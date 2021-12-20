White hair on a seemingly young person is a common trope in both fantasy and science fiction. It denotes a sense of mysticism and arcane about the character in question without being too absurd. Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) cuts a striking figure with his white hair and brilliant amber eyes. In general, the witchers are mysterious. In the course of history, they have been both revered and loathed. When Vesemir, Geralt’s mentor, was young, the witchers were a popular bunch. However, it has become progressively rough for them since then. While the first season is about Geralt coming to terms with his destiny and meeting Freya, season 2 explores the mythology, history, and customs of the witchers. If you are wondering whether all witchers have white hair like Geralt, this is what you need to know. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Do All Witchers Have White Hair?

No, all witchers don’t have white hair. The mutation that turned Geralt’s hair white is a result of various factors and doesn’t often occur, even among other witchers. And this is true in all formats of the franchise, be it the books, the games, or the Netflix series. While Vesemir has gray-white hair, that’s due to aging. He is considerably older than the other witchers. Since the sacking of Kaer Morhen, he has diligently served as the father figure in the lives of Geralt and the others. Witchers generally live longer than other humans, but they, too, age, albeit slowly. The Netflix series has a much more diverse set of characters than the books and games, which is reflected in a microcosmic level in the ranks of the witchers.

Why Don’t Other Witchers Have White Hair?

To become witchers, the adepts undergo a series of trials. The first of them is known as the Trial of the Grasses. In this period, special virus cultures are administered on the adepts along with certain mutagens and alchemical ingredients called “the Grasses.” The entire process happens in the course of a week. The herbs or the grasses that the adepts consume include nightshade, spear grass, wolfsbane, wild rye, and corn lily.

At the start of the trial, the young adepts drink the herbs as tea. The process intensifies as the week progresses. The grasses and mutagens are injected into the bodies of the adepts multiple times. Most of them don’t survive. Those who do gain enhanced senses, reflexes, and physical abilities. They also age much more slowly than ordinary humans.

During his Trial of the Grasses, Geralt demonstrated an unprecedented tolerance level. So, more experimental mutagens were administered to him. This ultimately turned Geralt’s hair white. Even among the witchers, Geralt’s strength, reflexes, speed, endurance, resilience, and healing abilities are nearly unmatched. For his white hair, Geralt has come to be known as the White Wolf.

