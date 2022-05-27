Do Eleven and Mike End Up Together in Stranger Things?

Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ is a large dollop of nostalgia served on a platter of a coming-of-age sci-fi series. Although the show is ambitious and expansive, the overall development of its characters is remarkably grounded. One of the important and constant aspects of the main narrative is the relationship between Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). If you are wondering whether they will end up together, we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Do Eleven and Mike End Up Together?

The relationship between Eleven and Mike is an ideal example of a responsibly-developed teen romance. In 1983, Mike, Lucas, and Dustin find Eleven in the woods. She spends the next few days hiding at Mike’s home. During this period, they forge a bond that survives a break-up and two apocalyptic events. Mike, with the help of Dustin and Lucas, teaches Eleven about ‘Dungeons and dragons’ and friendship, while Eleven helps them search for their missing friend, Will.

While Mike is fascinated by Eleven’s powers, he sees her for who she truly is — a girl of his age. In the season 1 finale, titled ‘The Upside Down,’ Eleven defeats the Demogorgon, disintegrating it, but ends up in the Upside Down herself. Mike uses his Supercom to call her every day for the following 353 days. When they finally reunite, Eleven tells him that she heard all those calls. In season 3, as Mike and Eleven rapidly approach the threshold of adulthood, their relationship makes Hopper, Eleven’s adoptive father, uncomfortable. He threatens Mike, which prompts the fearful teenager to suddenly try and maintain some distance from his girlfriend. Eleven becomes confused about his sudden change in behavior, and on her friend Max’s advice, she breaks up with him.

However, they eventually get back together after Mike tells Eleven about Hopper’s threat. At The start of season 4, Eleven lives in California with Joyce, Jonathan, and Will, while Mike is still in Hawkins. They agree that Mike will come over to California for the spring break. However, Eleven doesn’t tell him that she is struggling at school. After her confrontation with the Mind Flayer, she lost her powers and is now forced to deal with an identity crisis.

Moreover, a vicious bully and her friends torment Eleven at school. After Mike arrives, the bully humiliates her in front of him. Infuriated, Eleven hits the bully with a roller-skating shoe. She is subsequently arrested, but Dr. Owens soon shows up and claims that the world needs her again. He takes her to a secret facility to help her regain her powers. Meanwhile, Mike and the others begin searching for her.

As mentioned above, the relationship between Mike and Eleven is one of the most steadfast aspects of ‘Stranger Things.’ Although it undergoes several changes, that is to be expected given that the lovers are teenagers. They have just become high-school students. They have a lot of adulting to do in the future. So, the relationship presumably will continue to evolve as well. Despite this, they are the only couple in the show who will most likely stay together when it ends.

