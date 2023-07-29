Doctor Who Spin-Off Based on UNIT Has Begun Shooting

The shooting of the new ‘Doctor Who’ spin-off has reportedly begun, most likely in the United Kingdom, the principal location of the series. Denise Welch, who is known for playing Natalie Barnes/Horrocks in ‘Coronation Street’ and Steph Haydock in ‘Waterloo Road,’ was spotted filming the series recently. The production of the original series’ fourteenth season recently wrapped and the fifteenth season’s shooting is slated to begin in December in Cardiff.

The spin-off series revolves around the UNIT, a military organization operating under the United Nations to investigate and combat paranormal and extraterrestrial threats to Earth. UNIT has featured significantly in the original series for the past 50 years. The spin-off will follow UNIT leader Kate Stewart. Jemma Redgrave appears as Stewart in around ten episodes of the original series. Redgrave will be appearing in the series after portraying Stewart in the ‘Doctor Who’ Christmas special later this year, starring alongside the new Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa (‘Sex Education’).

The new spin-off will be a part of an expanded “Whoniverse,” which was born after Disney+ struck a significant international distribution deal with BBC. ‘Doctor Who’ showrunner and executive producer Russell T. Davies revealed that the show is only one of the several spin-offs that will form the “Whoniverse.” “[…] it was time for the next stage for Doctor Who. I thought the streaming platforms are ready, the spin-offs are ready; I always believed in spin-offs,” Davies told British GQ about expanding the ‘Doctor Who’ universe with new shows set in the same.

Redgrave is best known for playing Evie Wilcox in ‘Howards End,’ alongside Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson, Lady DeCourcy in Kate Beckinsale and Chloë Sevigny-starrer ‘Love & Friendship,’ MI6 Agent Emily Tuthill in ‘The Grid,’ Rebecca Edmonds in Craig Ferguson’s ‘I’ll Be There,’ etc. Her recent credits include DI Jill Raymond in ‘Silent Witness,’ Amelia Gurney-Clifford/Davenport in ‘Grantchester,’ Bernie Wolfe in ‘Holby City,’ etc.

Welch’s recent credits, on the other hand, includes Angela in ‘Dead Canny,’ Trish Minniver in ‘Hollyoaks,’ Doll Belvedere in ‘Dun Breedin’,’ Linda Bradshaw/Pam McGrath in ‘Holby City,’ etc. BBC has not announced other cast members of the spin-off series yet, which can be expected in the upcoming months.

Along with BBC Studios, Sony-backed Bad Wolf, the production company behind ‘His Dark Materials,’ ‘A Discovery of Witches,’ and ‘Industry,’ is expected to be involved in the production of the series. Bad Wolf has been co-producing ‘Doctor Wolf’ since the fourteenth season of the show.

