Does Beth Dutton Die on Yellowstone?

‘Yellowstone‘ is no stranger to killing off main characters, and some surprising deaths have occurred on the show in its short tenure on the air. Therefore, fans continually fret over their favorite character’s future and worry about their fate. The feisty Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) is one of the show’s most popular characters, and as the series heads into its fourth season, the Dutton family must contend with a series of attacks on their lives. Naturally, viewers must be curious to find out whether Beth survives or dies on the show. Here’s everything you need to know about Beth’s fate!

What Happens to Beth on Yellowstone?

Beth Dutton is the only daughter of John and Evelyn Dutton. She is the sister of Lee, Kayce, and Jamie Dutton and works at Schwartz & Meyer firm. Beth is in love with ranch foreman Rip Wheeler, and the two have built a strong relationship over the course of the show. In the second season, the Beck brothers send masked assailants to Beth’s office, but Rip’s arrival saves her. Although Beth is shot, her injuries are minor.

In the third season, Beth retaliates against the Dutton family’s nemesis, Market Equities CEO Willa Hayes, by planting incriminating documents that lead to Hayes’ dismissal. Near the season’s end, a package is delivered at Beth’s office, and her assistant brings it to her cabin. Before Beth can anticipate what is going on, the box explodes. The third season ends with Beth’s fate uncertain.

Does Beth Die on Yellowstone?

The fourth season premiere depicts Beth’s fate in the aftermath of the attack. Beth survives the deadly bombing but suffers severe burn marks on her back. She believes that Jamie, towards whom she has a lifelong resentment, is behind the attacks. Beth confronts Jamie and threatens to kill him. In the fourth episode of the season, it is revealed that Jamie’s biological father, Garrett, had a hand in the attacks on the Duttons. Therefore, things between Beth and Jamie are bound to come to a head. The same is teased in a trailer for the fourth season. Hence, we wouldn’t consider Beth is in the clear just yet. Be as it may, it is highly unlikely that the writers will kill off Beth.

Firstly, Beth is one of the main characters, and actress Kelly Reilly who plays the role, is billed as a series regular. Riley is yet to publically express any intention of leaving the Western drama and is expected to appear throughout the fourth season. Secondly, the fourth season deals with Beth’s maternal instincts with the introduction of Carter. Lastly, Beth and Rip’s relationship is a fan-favorite storyline on the show. Therefore, killing off Beth in the middle of many important storylines would be an abrupt ending for the character’s arc and could earn the writers the fans’ ire. However, with ‘Yellowstone,’ viewers must always be prepared to expect the unexpected. The series has proved time and again that no character is safe from harm’s way. Hence we will have to wait and see what the future holds for Beth on the show.

