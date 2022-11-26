Does John Dutton Have Siblings? How Many Siblings Does He Have?

Paramount Network’s ‘Yellowstone‘ follows the lives of the Dutton family, who face several challenges in protecting their ancestral ranch, the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. In the series, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is the family patriarch who leads Beth, Kayce, and Jamie Dutton through life. Although viewers are aware of the complicated dynamics between the Dutton siblings, it is natural to wonder about John and his own brothers or sisters. If you are looking for more information about John Dutton’s siblings in ‘Yellowstone,’ here is everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD!

Does John Dutton Have Siblings?

In ‘Yellowstone,’ Kevin Costner’s John Dutton is the patriarch of the Dutton family and has four children, Lee, Beth, Kayce, and Jamie Dutton. John’s family life and his dynamics with his children form the crux of the show’s narrative. However, John’s relationship with his other family members remains unexplored. In the second season finale, titled ‘Sins of the Father,’ viewers learn of John’s promise to his father, John Dutton Jr, aka John Dutton II. John’s mother is only mentioned once, while his wife, Evelyn Dutton, appears in a couple of flashback sequences.

In the fifth season, John finally addresses the topic of his siblings. In episode 4, titled ‘Horses in Heaven,’ John reveals to a grieving Monica that he had a younger brother. However, he died while he was still a baby. As a result, his mother never recovered from the grief and avoided having another child. Based on John’s promise to his father, it is safe to assume that he is the family’s eldest son. Thus, it is evident that John Dutton (Kevin Costner) does not have any living siblings.

How Many Siblings Does John Dutton Have?

John Dutton, the current patriarch of the Dutton family who owns the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, had just one sibling. His younger brother, Peter Dutton, sadly passed away shortly after his birth. However, Costner’s John isn’t the only John Dutton in the family. The character’s father, John Dutton Jr (Dabney Coleman), is also among those to carry the family’s trademark “John” name. However, John Dutton Jr also has no siblings we know of. The series is yet to reference any of the uncles of Costner’s John Dutton. Hence, it is safe to assume that John Dutton Jr was an only child, much like his son.

However, the first John Dutton in the family is the son of Margaret and James Dutton. The couple founded the Yellowstone Ranch and had two sons and a daughter. The children John and Spencer Dutton appear in flashbacks of season 4 and the spin-off prequel series ‘1883.’ However, John’s elder sister, Elsa Dutton, passed away on the family’s journey to Montana. Thus, the first John Dutton had two siblings. The adult versions of the two characters will factor into the second prequel ‘1923’ starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. Lastly, Kayce Dutton named his child John Dutton as a tribute to his father (Costner’s John Dutton). Kayce’s son, John Dutton IV, sadly passed away shortly after birth in the fifth season premiere episode, titled ‘One Hundred Years Is Nothing.’ He is the brother of Kayce’s elder son, Tate Dutton.

Read More: Do Beth and Rip Adopt Carter in Yellowstone?