Does Owen Die in The Recruit? Will He Leave the CIA?

Netflix’s ‘The Recruit’ is an action-comedy series created by Alexi Hawley (‘The Rookie‘). The series subverts expectations of an espionage thriller and adds fresh elements through the use of a lawyer as the protagonist. It revolves around Owen Hendricks, a newly recruited but inexperienced lawyer who works for the CIA. As Owen learns to navigate the complexities of his new job, he finds himself facing dangerous threats and morally ambiguous choices. Therefore, viewers must be wondering if Owen dies or quits his job in ‘The Recruit.’ If you are looking for answers about Owen’s fate, here is everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD!

Does Owen Die?

Owen Hendricks is the protagonist of ‘The Recruit,’ and actor Noah Centineo portrays the character. Centineo made a breakthrough with his performance as Jesus Adams Foster in the family drama series ‘The Fosters.’ He is best known for essaying the role of Peter Kavinsky in the romantic comedy film ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before‘ and its sequels. Some viewers might also recognize the actor as Albert Rothstein/Atom Smasher in the superhero drama film ‘Black Adam.’

In ‘The Recruit,’ Owen is a newly recruited CIA lawyer who works for the General Counsel’s Office. He meets Maxine “Max” Meladze after she sends a mail threatening to reveal the CIA’s secrets. As Owen dives deeper into the case revolving around Max, he is drawn into several dangerous and life-threatening situations. He almost dies when Max hires an assassin to kill the eyewitness in her murder case. However, Owen manages to survive and returns home. He faces a similar situation during Max’s mission in Vienna. A group of mysterious assassins attacks the facility where Max meets General Kusnetsov. However, Owen survives the ordeal with Max’s help.

Will Owen Leave the CIA?

Owen is dedicated to his job as a lawyer for the CIA. He joins the agency out of his constant need to prove himself and take on new challenges. Owen’s father died on duty in Afghanistan, and he has an estranged relationship with his mother. Therefore, it is safe to say that Owen’s family fuels his desire to prove himself. His job at the CIA requires Owen to learn everything by himself with little help. Moreover, he faces new and unexpected obstacles every day. Hence, Owen feels that working for the CIA allows him to thrive in the profession of his choice.

After Owen meets Max, he realizes the extent to which his job affects his mental state. Owen finds himself making morally ambiguous choices while trying to free her from prison. Furthermore, Owen faces severe anxiety issues after the challenges at work continue to pile up. His anxiety hits the roof when Owen is forced to take a polygraph test. All these events force Owen to contemplate his association with the CIA. When his friends Hannah and Terence implore Owen to leave the job, he refuses.

Ultimately, Owen accompanies Max on her mission to Prague. Owen is forced to kill a man during the mission to save Max. The incident traumatizes Owen, and Max’s selfish actions disgruntle him. As a result, Owen decides to quit his job as a CIA lawyer. Owen walks away from the mission and decides to meet Hannah waiting for him in Prague.

Nonetheless, before Owen can officially resign, he is kidnapped. The season ends on a cliffhanger as Owen is questioned by his captors. Given the tricky situation Owen finds himself in, it is likely that his association with the CIA might be his only hope of survival. Therefore it will be interesting to see if Owen resigns for good or is forced to work as a CIA lawyer to save himself from external threats.

Read More: What Happened to Max’s Daughter? Is She Dead or Alive in The Recruit?