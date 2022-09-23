Does the Dog Die in Lou? Is Jax Real or CGI?

Netflix’s ‘Lou’ is an action thriller film directed by Anna Foerster about the titular woman living in isolation on a remote island. However, Lou is forced to mount a search mission when her neighbor’s daughter is suddenly kidnapped. In the process, dark secrets from Lou’s past come to light. During the search, Lou’s loyal companion, Jax, a dog, is always by her side. As the narrative progresses, Lou faces several threats. Therefore, it is natural for viewers to wonder whether Jax will die by the end. If you are looking for answers about Jax’s fate and whether the dog is real or CGI, here is everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD!

Does the Dog Die?

Jax is Lou’s pet dog, who appears to be her only companion on the large estate on Orcas Island. Lou dislikes people, but she shares a close bond with Jax. The dog is also loyal to Lou and appears to enjoy her company. Lou regularly hunts deer to feed Jax. Therefore, it is safe to say that Jax loves deer meat. After Lou’s neighbor, Hannah, reveals that her daughter is missing, Lou plans a search mission. She hopes to track down Phillip, the kidnapper, and Hannah’s daughter, Vee, using her military skill.

In the search, Jax leads the way, and his smelling sense is crucial in the tracking process. Jax smells some of Vee’s items and is able to lead Lou and Hannah to Phillip and Vee. The group faces several obstacles during the search, but Jax continues to stand by Lou through it all. In the film’s climax, Lou is forced to fight Phillip, and Jax helps to create an opening for Hannah and Vee to escape. Despite the dangerous circumstances, Jax manages to survive till the end. After Lou’s perceived death, Jax is left in the care of Hannah. Therefore, viewers should be relieved to learn that the adorable canine is not dead.

Is Jax Real or CGI?

In modern filmmaking, CGI is often used to create animals due to the intricate actions they must perform on screen. The technology allows the makers to freely choreograph the animals’ actions and create a fluid product without harming actual animals. Therefore, viewers must be wondering whether Jax in ‘Lou’ is also a CGI creation. However, since Jax does not appear to perform any complicated action sequences and is mostly a companion, there is not much of a requirement to create the canine using the expensive CGI technology.

Instead, the makers have resorted to using real dogs to play the character of Jax. Real-life dogs Ozzie and Jersey help bring Jax to life on the screen. ‘Lou’ is the acting debut for Ozzie and Jersey. The dogs appear to be highly trained and have performed the emotional and action scenes featuring Jax to a great effect. The film credits Dar Therrien as the on-set animal trainer who likely trained Ozzie and Jersey for their performance as Jax. Therrien is known for his work as an animal trainer on TV shows such as ‘The Cleaning Lady,’ ‘Yellowjackets,’ and ‘See.’ Ultimately, Jax is a real dog, and the real-life pair Ozzie and Jersey are behind the character’s lively performance on screen.

Read More: Is Lou Phillip’s Mom? Why Does Phillip Want to Kill Lou?