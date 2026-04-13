DTF St. Louis Season 2: Will it Happen?

‘DTF St. Louis’ charts a moving story about three suburban residents with complicated and convoluted inner lives. The story, told through a non-linear narrative, centers around the police investigation into the death of Floyd Smernitch. Immediately, as Detectives Homer and Plumb learn about the affair between the victim’s wife, Carol Love-Smernitch, and his best friend, Clark Forrest, the two become the prime suspects in the case. However, as they peel back the layers of the unusual relationship between the trio, certain unexpected truths come to light. Through a mist of suspicions, assumptions, and poignant discoveries, the truth about the morning of Floyd’s death unravels, bringing the labyrinthine tale to an end. While the show’s unique storytelling may have enraptured the audience, unfortunately, there seems to be no current plans for renewing the limited series for another season.

DTF St. Louis Season 1 Tells a Self-Contained Story

Across seven episodes, season 1 of ‘DTF St. Louis’ presents one complete story about a group of dynamic characters and their curious interpersonal relationships. As the show begins, the mystery of Floyd Smernitch’s murder seems clear-cut enough. However, it’s only when Plumb starts paying attention to the small details that a bigger picture begins to emerge. As a result, previously made assumptions about the characters’ motives and their connection to one another are proven wrong. As Plumb and Homer’s investigation continues, flashbacks to the summer of Floyd and Clark’s unusual friendship reveal striking, poignant truths about each character and their nuanced friendship.

Thus, all the narrative threads introduced in the story get resolved within the singular season. From the truth behind Floyd’s death, Carol and Clark’s level of involvement in it, and even the more complicated aspects of the love triangle between the trio, the show wraps up all loose ends over the course of seven episodes. Consequently, there’s no explicit need for these characters’ stories to be continued into a potential future season. As of now, it seems the show’s creator, Steve Conrad, also has not expressed any interest in expanding the story into a multi-season affair. The fact that the project has maintained a limited series tag since the start further corroborates its intention to remain a self-contained story with one singular season.

DTF St. Louis Season 2 Could Take an Anthological Approach

Even though ‘DTF St. Louis’ is billed as a Limited Series, there’s still a chance that the show might expand into a multi-season project. Over the years, many projects that have started out as a limited series have seen eventual renewals, which have continued the story forward. Prime Video’s ‘Fleabag’ is a popular example of the same. However, HBO, in particular, also has a knack for turning over a project’s limited series tag given enough incentive. ‘The White Lotus’ presents the most well-known instance of the same in recent history. Therefore, if ‘DTF St. Louis’ also manages to gain enough of a fan following and cultural significance, it’s entirely possible for the series to get picked up for another season.

Even so, given the conclusion of season 1, the base storyline seems to have come to a natural end. The narrative has thoroughly delved into the history between Floyd, Carol, and Clark, and all the mysteries surrounding the ASL interpreter’s death have been put to rest. For the same reason, it would make sense for the show to follow in the footsteps of ‘The White Lotus’ and adopt an anthological aspect in its storytelling. The show can maintain the DTF app, a place for married individuals to find hookups and other encounters, as a grounding nucleus. However, the St. Louis setting can be swapped out for another suburban location. Alternatively, a potential future season can retain characters like Homer or Plumb as law enforcement agents investigating another unconventional case. In doing so, the series can continue exploring and assessing similar themes while also maintaining the conclusive end of season 1.

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