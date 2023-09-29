Edi Salihin: Where is Mirna Salihin’s Dad Now?

As a documentary film living up to its title in every way conceivable, Netflix’s ‘Ice Cold: Murder, Coffee and Jessica Wongso’ can only be described as equal parts baffling, intriguing, and haunting. That’s because it carefully incorporates not just archival footage but also exclusive interviews to really shine a light upon the actuality behind Wayan Mirna Salihin’s January 6, 2016, demise. Yet for now, if you simply wish to learn more about the loudest voice to have fought for some justice concerning this matter — her father, Edi Darmawan Salihin — we’ve got the details for you.

Who is Edi Salihin?

If there’s solely one word we can ever use to describe renowned Indonesian entrepreneur Edi, it would have to be determined owing to the way he has reportedly always lived his life. After all, his resolve is the reason he has managed to do wonders in the business world, as a father to his twin daughters Sandy and Mirna, plus to attain the latter justice following her untimely demise. In fact, reports suggest he spent a significant amount of money investigating the matter before ensuring his daughter’s once-friend Jessica Wongso would face the consequences of her actions in court.

