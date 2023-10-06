Elisabeth Moss and Kate Hudson Bring Shell to Los Angeles

Elisabeth Moss and Kate Hudson-starrer feature film ‘Shell’ is slated to be filmed in Los Angeles, California. The thriller movie is set in the near future as society’s fixation with youth and beauty has reached new heights. While the production schedule has not been announced yet, the shoot is likely to begin after the conclusion of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

The film revolves around Samantha Lake, a struggling actress, who gets an opportunity for a free trial at Shell, a leading health and beauty company that provides treatment to keep its clients looking young forever. Samantha goes through a personal transformation through the treatment and also gets a push in her career. She gradually forms a friendship with Zoe Shannon, the glamorous CEO of Shell. However, when a series of former Shell clients, including social media star Chloe Benson, disappear under mysterious circumstances, Samantha fears that she could be in danger.

Max Minghella is at the helm of the project based on a script penned by Jack Stanley. Minghella is an actor and filmmaker who previously helmed the 2018 musical drama ‘Teen Spirit.’ As an actor, he is well-recognized for his roles in the films ‘The Social Network,’ ‘Babylon,’ and ‘The Ides of March.’ Stanley’s earlier works include the 2023 horror thriller ‘The Passenger’ and the 2022 crime thriller ‘Lou.’

Moss essays role the role of Samantha Lake, marking her second collaboration with Minghella. The two work as co-stars in the Hulu series ‘The Handmaid’s Tale.’ Moss is last seen in the 2021 comedy-drama film ‘The French Dispatch’ and the fifth season of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale.’ The two-time Golden Globe Award-winning actress also stars in Taika Waititi’s sports film ‘Next Goal Wins,’ which is scheduled to be released on November 17, 2023.

Hudson stars in the film as Zoe Shannon. The Academy Award-nominated actress features in Michael Maren’s indie film ‘A Little White Lie.’ She also impressed the television audience with her role as Micah Keith in the second season of Apple TV+’s crime series ‘Truth Be Told.’ Moss and Hudson are joined by Kaia Gerber, who plays Chloe Benson. The model and actress is known for her performances in films like ‘Bottoms’ and ‘Babylon.’

Moss described the project as a “unique, entertaining and special script” and said, “I am so honored to be a part of it as an actor and flattered that Max came to me with this character, who’s unlike anyone I’ve ever played before. Having worked with Max for years on ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ I’m so thrilled to now be directed by him as I’m a huge fan of his as a filmmaker.”

The project is produced by Fred Berger and Brian Kavanaugh Jones for Automatik, Minghella for Blank Tape, Moss and Lindsey McManus for Love & Squalor Pictures, and Alicia Van Couvering. Black Bear International serves as the distributor. Los Angeles, where the film is set to be shot, is the home of Hollywood and houses several major studios. Hence, the city has earlier facilitated the filming of several projects, including this year’s big releases: ‘Barbie,’ ‘Oppenheimer,’ and ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.’

