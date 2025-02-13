Ellis Renewed For Season 2 at Channel 5

DCI Ellis will be back to solve more crimes! The Cinemaholic can confirm that Channel 5 has renewed the British crime drama series ‘Ellis’ for its second season. Filming will take place in Belfast, Northern Ireland, this spring. Paul Logue and Sian Ejiwunmi-Le Berre will be back as writers.

The season 1 finale shows Ellis and DS Chet Harper looking into the disappearance of a newlywed couple, Oz (Tama Matheson) and Rachel (Jade Matthew), in the village of Brindleton. As the investigation proceeds, Rachel’s former bandmates and even her father fall under suspicion. A severed hand, recovered phones, and torn-up pictures add to the complexity as Ellis and Harper move from one place to another, looking for clues.

The finale concludes with the revelation that it is local chef Leo Braxton (Charlie de Melo) who went after Rachel’s former bandmate Alex (Richard Sherwood) with a gun but ended up shooting Oz and sending him into the river. Rachel jumped to save him but drowned while Alex managed to escape. The season ends with Ellis receiving a text from her daughter Grace while sharing a drink with Harper.

Season 2 will likely bring Ellis and Harper face to face with more complex and intriguing cases. We can also expect Grace to show up. This will allow us to know Ellis’s mother-side and her relationship with her daughter, which seems strained. As for Harper, we might also find out about his personal life.

We can be certain that Sharon D. Clarke and Andrew Gower will return as DCI Ellis and DS Chet Harper, respectively. The only other actor likely to reprise her role in Season 2 is Allison Harding as ACC Leighton. Since the crimes are spread across different towns, we can expect new guest cast members to show up and play interesting characters.

Recent popular shows shot in Belfast include BBC One’s ‘Blue Lights’ and ‘Hope Street,’ and Channel 4’s ‘Derry Girls.’

