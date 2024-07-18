Emile Hirsch Cast in Joey Bicicchi’s Woozy

Emile Hirsch has added a psychological drama to his upcoming projects! The Cinemaholic has learned that the actor has joined Joey Bicicchi’s upcoming feature film ‘Woozy.’ The movie will start shooting in August 2024 in New Jersey.

The narrative delves into themes of trauma, recovery, unhealthy coping mechanisms, and the battle against depression, phobias, and delusions. The plot centers on Dusty, the protagonist, who meticulously organizes his life around the principles of nutrition and hygiene. Despite practicing meditation, yoga, and boxing to maintain inner peace, Dusty’s carefully constructed system collapses when Woozy arrives. This terrifying manifestation begins tormenting Dusty, pushing him to his limits.

Hirsch is a renowned actor who received widespread recognition for his performances in the sex comedy ‘The Girl Next Door’ and the acclaimed drama ‘Into the Wild.’ The actor later appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’ as Jay Sebring, and since then, he has delivered several dramatic performances. Lately, the performer has been exploring action and thriller genres as well, headlining ‘Inside Man,’ ‘The Immaculate Room,’ and the Randall Emmett-Bruce Willis collaboration ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass.’

Hirsch recently portrayed Walden Dean in the biographical drama ‘Walden.’ He has played real-life figures such as Pretty Boy Floyd in ‘Good Side of a Bad Man’ and the Israeli artist Joseph Bau in ‘Bau, Artist at War.’ Furthermore, the actor has projects like ‘Degenerate’ and ‘Past Life’ locked in for the coming years.

Bicicchi previously collaborated with Hirsch on ‘Vincent N Roxxy,’ in which he served as an associate producer and appeared in a supporting role while Hirsch played the titular character. ‘Woozy’ marks the filmmaker’s first major feature-length directorial effort since ‘Arthouse Junkies,’ which he also wrote. The actor-director has extensive behind-the-camera experience, including editing and executive producing the erotic thriller ‘No Way Out,’ in which he also appeared as a photographer who is asked to commit murders by a woman with whom he is infatuated.

Bicicchi edited the documentary ‘RISE: The Story of Augustines’ about the eponymous indie rock band, in addition to crafting several short films. The filmmaker has produced films such as ‘Rudderless’ and ‘A Beautiful Now.’ His recent acting achievements include an episodic appearance in the show ‘Black Bird’ and starring roles in movies like ‘The Rak’ and ‘The Layover.’

New Jersey, along with New York, is a leading filming location in the Northeast. Among the recent movies shot in the state are the comedies ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ and ‘Space Cadet.’ Moreover, numerous legendary television shows such as ‘The X-Files,’ ‘The Sopranos,’ ‘Law & Order,’ and ‘Sex and the City’ were shot in the region.

Read More: David Wnendt’s ‘Athos 2643’ Starts Filming in Berlin in September 2025