Do Luc and Bianca Break Up? Do Luc and Marianne End Up Together in Emily in Paris?

At the beginning of ‘Emily in Paris’ season 5, the narrative momentarily shifts to Emily’s life outside of the French city as she moves to Rome. Since her relocation is largely tied to Agence Grateau’s expansion plans, it’s no surprise that much of the office, namely her coworkers, move cities alongside her. This means, Luc, the oddball older man of the group, finds himself in a brand new city ready to undertake brand new adventures. These escapades of his include staying at a fiscally sound convent and getting involved with Bianca, the marketing firm’s contact at the potential clientele: the Italian coffee brand Bavazza. However, this whirlwind romance raises some questions about Luc’s old relationship with Marianne, particularly whether or not the two are still together. Therefore, the marketing executive’s love life becomes a notable point of intrigue. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Luc Juggles Two Relationships Following His Move to Rome

Initially, Sylvie plans on sending Emily to head the Rome Agence Grateau office on her own with Muratori as the firm’s central focus. However, she soon changes her mind and decides to give the firm’s Italian branch a real shot. This means the company is in urgent need of some clients. Fortunately for Sylvie, her employees might just have the connections needed to make this happen. During his Rome visit, Luc has struck up a romance with Bianca, the Bevazza representative in the city. Therefore, considering the brand’s existing relationship with Agence Grateau’s Paris branch and Bianca’s authority over the company’s marketing department, a working relationship between the two is easy enough.

Therefore, moving forward, Agence Grateau begins handling Bavazza’s Italian account while Luc’s extended stay allows him to pursue his relationship with Bianca. Nonetheless, while the couple has plenty of fun in their honeymoon phase, the latter is oblivious to one crucial part of her lover’s life. Luc is already in a relationship with Marianne. Marianne is an old ex of Luc’s, with whom the marketing executive reconnected over the past seasons. After a few roadblocks of their own, the couple ended up entering a relationship together. It seems Luc never put an actual end to that relationship before traveling to Rome and starting up new affairs. As a result, both women remain unaware of each other’s existence, which proves to be a recipe for disaster.

Luc’s Relationships With Both Bianca and Marianne Come to an End in Rome

Although Marianne remains absent from Luc’s narrative following his immediate move to Rome, it only takes so long for her to pay him a visit in the Italian city. While the latter is undoubtedly surprised to see her at his convent, he plays along with the visit, raising no suspicious flags for his girlfriend. Nonetheless, it’s only a matter of time before his jig is inevitably up. Following Marianne’s arrival, the couple goes out into the city for lunch. Coincidentally enough, Bianca walks into the same establishment at the same time and manages to easily spot them.

Naturally, a confrontation follows, wherein Luc initially tries to use his multilingual skills to his advantage to shield the nature of his relationship with Marianne from Bianca. Nevertheless, his efforts are in vain since it only takes one conversation between the women for them to realize he has been cheating on both of them at the same time. As a result, Bianca ends up dumping him on the spot. Furthermore, she even fires him and Agence Grateau as Bevazza’s marketing team, realizing that there’s a high likelihood that Luc was only using her for the brand’s account. On the other hand, Marianne also storms out of the restaurant, ignoring her lover’s attempts to salvage their relationship. Even though their breakup isn’t quite so explicit, it’s obvious that things have ended between them. Thus, Luc’s infidelity and deceit cost him two relationships in a single afternoon.

