Do Mindy and Alfie End Up Together in Emily in Paris? Does She Get Back with Nico?

With the change of scenery in season 5 of ‘Emily in Paris,’ multiple characters find themselves going down new and exciting paths. As the city of Rome brings a world of new adventures and challenges for the protagonist, many people from her social circle end up visiting the city one way or another. As a result, her best friend Mindy happens to pay her a visit around the same time as her ex-boyfriend, Alfie. The two have always been on the periphery of each other’s orbits, thanks to their shared center of gravity, Emily. However, something about the Italian city brings out yet untapped sparks between the couple. Naturally, this remains a recipe for disaster since Mindy can’t help but view her pull towards the charming British banker as a betrayal of her best friend. On the other hand, there’s the matter of Nico, the musician’s ex-boyfriend, who seems determined to win her back after their catastrophic breakup. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Mindy and Alfie’s Rome Hookup Continues Even in Paris

Mindy and Alfie’s romance proves to be entirely unexpected on many levels. For one, the duo has been interacting with each other for multiple seasons without any hints of real chemistry between them. However, this is likely due to the latter’s relationship with the musician’s best friend, Emily. Perhaps for the same reason, a new city and an interval from the banker’s breakup with the marketing executive allow some leeway between their personal perception of each other. Eventually, the fizzles of attraction between the duo begin to build and eventually result in a heated kiss during their dance rehearsal for Mindy’s Ballando Ballando Ballando performance. Nonetheless, despite their charged chemistry, the latter inevitably pulls away, insisting that they couldn’t explore this side of their dynamic.

Although Mindy doesn’t explicitly say it, it’s obvious that her reluctance stems from a sense of responsibility due to her friendship with Emily. Nonetheless, this only lasts so long before she and Alfie end up in bed together. Still, the musician tries to bargain with the reality of the corner she has backed herself into. She insists on keeping their relationship limited to no-string-attached hook-ups and expects to put an end to their tryst once they return to Paris. Unsurprisingly, this isn’t how things work out. While Mindy is more reluctant about pursuing a romance with Emily’s ex-boyfriend, the latter has no qualms about the idea and, in fact, is eager to win the other over. As a result, he manages to convince Mindy to let their romance evolve past its vacation fling status and into something that can be real.

Mindy and Alfie’s Plan to Tell Emily About Their Relationship Goes South

Once Mindy and Alfie decide to keep their romance going even in Paris, the former is quick to lay down one crucial ground rule: they must tell Emily about their relationship. Alfie may be past history to the marketing executive now, but the musician still knows that her best friend might need some time to come around to the idea of them as a couple. Therefore, the two make dinner plans with Emily, prepared to come out with the truth about their unexpected connection. Yet, something odd happens in the lead-up to the dinner reservation that throws Mindy off. She runs into her ex-boyfriend, Nico, who tells her that he’s desperate to get back together with her. Although that on its own wouldn’t have been enough, the revelation that he has left his family business likely for the musician throws her in for a curve.

As a result, when Mindy arrives for dinner with Emily and Alfie, she has more than enough on her mind. For the same reason, she’s reluctant to further complicate her night by dropping the bomb of her relationship with the banker on her best friend. However, her deflection reads much differently to Alfie. The fact that she’s conflicted over her run-in with Nico suggests that she has some leftover feelings for her ex-boyfriend that are making her re-evaluate her breakup with him. Thus, her reluctance to share the news of their relationship with Emily and finally make it official reads as flaky to Alfie. This makes him scared of getting hurt, which in turn triggers a hasty reaction. Consequently, he ends up calling things off before they can begin and ends things with Mindy entirely.

Mindy Takes Nico Back and Accepts His Proposal

Mindy and Nico have an extensive history together, and their relationship ended on a pretty sour note. The end of their romance was a result of the latter’s complicated and overbearing family dynamics. Nico doesn’t react well to getting dumped and ends up seeking revenge in horrific ways. He knows how much Mindy and her band are looking forward to securing a spot on Eurovision, the international song competition. Therefore, in an attempt to sabotage her, he ends up using the band’s original song in a commercial, making their entry invalid. As a result, he directly costs Mindy her dreams by getting her disqualified from one of the biggest competitions in the world. Even so, their shared history makes it complicated for Mindy to hate her ex-boyfriend for what he did in his pettiest and darkest moments.

Mindy truly believes that Nico might be on a path of self-betterment after he tells her that he has cut ties with his family. Since that had been the central source of conflict during their relationship, she couldn’t help but imagine that they might work out for real this time around. As such, she ends up taking him back, and the couple seemingly pick up their relationship where they left off. Eventually, a visit ot Venice brings in a big change into their lives. Nico proposes to Mindy, which inadvertently causes some issues in Emily and Marcello’s relationship, but proves to be incredible for the other couple. Thus, by the end of season 5, Mindy ends up engaged to Nico, with Alfie left behind as an old flame. However, if the latter’s reaction to the news of Mindy’s reaction is anything to go by, it’s highly possible that the chapter on their romance isn’t entirely closed just yet.

