Emperor of Ocean Park: Exploring All Filming Locations

MGM+’s ‘Emperor of Ocean Park’ is a thought-provoking conspiracy thriller adapted from Stephen L. Carter’s acclaimed novel of the same name. The show is created by Sherman Payne and is set against the backdrop of high-stakes politics and the elite world of Ivy League academia. It stars Grantham Coleman as Talcott Garland, a tenured law professor, and Paulina Lule as Kimmer Madison, his ambitious attorney wife on the cusp of becoming a federal judge. The story takes the shape of a murder mystery when Talcott’s father, Judge Oliver Garland (Forest Whitaker), dies under mysterious circumstances, leaving behind cryptic instructions and a missing chess piece.

At the same time, Mariah (Tiffany Mack), a conspiracy theorist and former journalist, questions the nature of the judge’s death. She suspects foul play against the failed Black Supreme Court nominee, launching an investigation that worries the powerful elite. ‘Emperor of Ocean Park’ brings systematic corruption, power hierarchy, and the complexities of Black identity and racism within high-society environments. Enhancing this outlook into an authentic experience is the authenticity of the backdrops and set pieces that appear to swallow anyone enchanted by the luxury.

Where is Emperor of Ocean Park Filmed?

‘Emperor of Ocean Park’ is set along the Northeast coast of the Atlantic Ocean, featuring wealthy, predominantly African-American neighborhoods in Washington, D.C., and Massachusetts, particularly the town of Oak Bluffs on the island of Martha’s Vineyard. While the fictional Ivy League college Elm Harbor plays a significant role in the show, principal photography for the first season of the drama thriller actually took place in the Midwestern state of Illinois. Filming began in Chicago on January 10, 2024, and wrapped on April 25, 2024. Additional filming occurred in Washington, D.C., without the involvement of major cast and crew members.

Chicago, Illinois

‘Emperor of Ocean Park’ is primarily filmed in Chicago, Illinois, a city renowned for its impressive infrastructure and robust economy, making it an ideal location to portray the luxurious lives of the characters. The production hub is Chicago Studio City at 5660 West Taylor Street, which provides state-of-the-art stages for various set pieces. Although real locations add authenticity to the storyline, many key scenes, such as ball and dancehall gatherings, house parties, police interrogations, court hearings, and town hall meetings, are filmed within the studio. The casting process for extras allows local actors to participate in both speaking and non-speaking roles, raising the show’s depth.

Set construction began in April 2023, but the subsequent processes faced delays due to the WGA and the SAG-AFTRA strikes, pushing the production schedule back by several months. Many intense chase sequences of the inaugural season of ‘Emperor of Ocean Park’ were filmed along the Green Line metro route, which services the area between Harlem in Forest Park and Oak Park. Notable locations include the Pekay Machine & Engineering Company at 2520 West Lake Street, near North California Avenue. Additional action scenes involving car explosions were shot with the iconic “L” train and Chicago’s vibrant nightlife as backdrops, evoking memories of Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight.’

The grandeur James H. Douglas House in Kenwood, built in 1907, is also featured on the show. This landmark, along with the surrounding Chicago Landmark districts, is meant to highlight the power and influence of Talcott and Kimmer Garland within high society. This fact can further be empathized with the mention of The Obama Family Home, one of the many notable wealthy residences in the neighborhood. The Chicago Skyline, seen behind the Clarence F. Buckingham Memorial Fountain at 301 South Columbus Drive, adds to the show’s cinematic appeal and a soothing aura to all the tense action. Other locations within Cook County, including the southwest suburb of Lemont, are also utilized for filming, providing the backdrop for various suburban scenes.

Washington, D.C.

A second unit of ‘Emperor of Ocean Park’ is tasked with capturing essential footage in Washington, D.C. Among the most prominent areas in both the show as well as the eponymous novel, it can be challenging to replicate these sites digitally in post-production. Thus, some key shots include dramatic views of the Washington Monument at 2 15th Street Northwest and the Supreme Court building at 1 First Street Northeast. These iconic landmarks reinforce the focus on justice and the judiciary, contrasting sharply with the corruption and power struggles depicted in ‘Emperor of Ocean Park.’

