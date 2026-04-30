Envious Season 4 Ending Explained: Do Vicky, Matias, and Bruno Become a Family?

In ‘Envious’ season 4, Vicky Mori returns with new difficulties, discontentments, and damages. The protagonist has spent most of her life envying people around her for their marriages and kids. However, after living through the process of trying to get pregnant, she has realized that she doesn’t actually want to be a mother. This epiphany is instantly undercut by the sudden discovery that her partner, Matias, has a 9-year-old son he never knew about. Therefore, the couple has a tough road ahead of them, where their relationship will be tested by young Bruno’s introduction into their home and their lives. To make matters worse, an old chapter from Vicky’s life is unearthed when her former lover, Nicolas, makes an abrupt comeback into her life. Thus, stuck between a rock and a hard place, Vicky is sure that even therapy can’t save her from her long-time friend, the green-eyed monster. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Envious Season 4 Recap

In the aftermath of the Bruno reveal, Vicky initially starts off at a great place in her life. She had been expecting kids to be a big problem between her and Matias. Therefore, the kid’s appearance seems incredibly fortuitous to her. This way, her partner gets to have the joy of being a father while she gets to stay true to her realization that she does not want to be a mother. However, this well-balanced response only lasts so long. Once Bruno actually stays over for a weekend, reality finally catches up to Vicky. Regardless of not being a parent, she still has to share a house with a child and bear some responsibility for his upbringing. To make matters worse, the fact that Matias goes on this exceptionally personal journey of becoming a parent without her makes her feel jealous and left out.

Furthermore, Bruno’s mother, Nora, presents another problem. She perpetually reminds Vicky of her own mother, Tere, through her absent and negligent ways. Therefore, despite being annoyed by the kid’s presence in her life, she doesn’t want him to have a childhood with a careless mother. For the same reason, she often ends up orchestrating situations that allow him to stick around for longer. Meanwhile, the architect’s professional life remains equally complicated. The firm has recently taken a new client on board who wants to work with Vicky. Unfortunately for her, this client ends up being Nicolas, her ex-lover, who left her feeling pitied and humiliated at the end of their affair. Now, he’s back in her life, looking to make amends and possibly rekindle their romance.

This puts Vicky in an impossible situation since she has always struggled with feeling unwanted, which results in her aggressive jealousy. On one hand, she has a loving partner at home, whose priorities, at least in the moment, have shifted. Meanwhile, her old lover wants her back, which is great for her self-esteem. While all of this unfolds, Vicky’s sister, Caro, also undergoes a difficult time in her life. She is currently in the process of getting a divorce from her ex-husband, Fermin, with whom she is co-parenting Emma, their toddler. The end of their relationship hadn’t come after an explosive fight or intense sadness. Instead, it was a decision Caro made as a new mother after realizing she no longer enjoyed her partner’s company. Nonetheless, once Fermin begins showcasing interest in Emma’s kindergarten teacher, Carmela, it brings up some complicated emotions for the mother.

Amidst all this, Tere’s wedding to Luis becomes the cherry on top that topples Vicky’s world. As all these situations unravel, she consistently shows up to sessions with her therapist, Fernanda. This helps her make mindful decisions on occasion, such as confronting Matias about feeling excluded in her own home, and trying to form a real relationship with Bruno. Still, she also ends up making some stupid decisions, like going away on a work trip with Nicolas to his scenic estate, without telling Matias about the other man’s return in her life. Despite everything that is happening, Vicky is sure about one thing: she doesn’t want to break up with Matias. However, as his foray into fatherhood continues to broaden the distance between them and her own insecurities drive her towards another man, their future remains precarious as ever.

Envious Season 4 Ending: Do Vicky, Matias, and Bruno Become a Family?

Throughout the season, Vicky’s major conflict stems from her inability to find her footing in her home with Matias. Bruno’s addition to their lives turns everything upside down for her in significant ways. After years of upholding motherhood as something to aspire for, she has only recently come to terms with the fact that she isn’t actually cut out ot become a parent. In no small part, her complex relationship with the idea of parenthood stems from her own childhood experiences. Her father walked out on her and her sister’s lives when she was around Bruno’s age. Afterward, her mother, Tere, only ever did a subpar job of being there for her children emotionally. She never attended any school plays or put in any effort toward building a good relationship with her daughters.

For the same reason, Vicky idolizes the possibility of becoming a parent, eager to fix the mistakes of those who came before her. Yet, when she closely examines that ambition, she realizes it was only a desire for compensation. She doesn’t actually wish to be a mother herself. This is exactly what makes her relationship with Bruno all the more complicated. She’s not the kid’s mother. Instead, she’s his father’s girlfriend. This means their relationship gets off to a shaky start from the beginning. Bruno has a reason to want a close connection with Matias. He’s eager to build a life with his father and overlook his mother’s flaws in favor of the love that exists between them. Nonetheless, these same privileges aren’t extended to Vicky.

Unlike Matias and Nora, Vicky actually has to put in the work to establish a relationship with Bruno, which is essential given the fact that she shares a life with Matias. The architect isn’t perfect by any means and makes many mistakes. From snooping around the kid’s diary to projecting her own mommy issues on him, she drops the ball many times. Even so, she eventually manages to click with him. In many ways, she can relate to Bruno because she has always been othered and distanced from her peers, a problem he faces at school. Therefore, when girl troubles rise on the horizon, she’s able to offer her expertise, which becomes a bonding moment for the pair.

Thus, Vicky realizes that even though she doesn’t want to be a mother, she wants to be an important person in Bruno’s life. This is also what finally allows her to regain confidence in her relationship with Matias. Throughout the season, their relationship remains perfect, aside from the complications that the latter’s new journey into fatherhood brings. While initially this creates some distance between him and his partner, it’s not a long-term problem. As such, once Vicky figures out that she can share her life with Bruno, their relationship problems automatically disappear. In the end, Vicky learns the true cost of raising a child when she has to race across town to make it in time to Bruno’s karate meet-up. When she ultimately fails, she realizes there’s no such thing as a perfect mother, and subsequently a perfect family. Furthermore, with Matias’ help, she realizes how special it is that she gets to be a part of Bruno’s life, not because of genealogy but choice. In the end, the trio finally takes the first steps towards being a family.

Does Vicky Quit Therapy? Does She Stop Seeing Fernanda?

Aside from Matias, another one of Vicky’s longstanding relationships in the series has been the one she shares with Fernanda, her therapist. The two have a unique dynamic where the stoic mental health professional has a knack for wringing out the truth from her patient, who prefers to tie her stories into knots. Likewise, the latter has also learned to trust the other woman with the most coveted parts of herself. The productive and positive result of their relationship remains evident in Vicky’s life. Earlier, before the architect began working on herself, she wouldn’t have been able to recognize the intricacies of her complicated relationship with Bruno without self-sabotaging.

Similarly, a younger Vicky would have had an even harder time dealing with the repurposed love triangle that the universe pitches into her life through Nicolas and Matias, given their complex pros and cons. Nonetheless, thanks to the work she is willing to put into herself, she has created a stable life for herself that can take a few hits and still remain standing. Fernanda recognizes the same and suggests changing up their sessions for the same reason. She trusts her client to be able to deal with smaller issues on her own now. As such, she wants to shift their appointments to a weekly basis. This change underlines the progress Vicky has made as an individual while still recognizing that the work is never truly done.

Do Caro and Ferim Get Back Together?

In this season, Caro’s chaotic love life develops in tandem with her big sister’s narrative. Even though she has always had her life together, the younger sister finds herself at an incredibly confusing time in her life. After having recently given birth, Caro decides that she no longer wants ot be with her long-time partner, Ferim. Yet, shortly after their breakup, once her soon-to-be-ex-husband begins to move on, she realizes her mistake. In many ways, Caro’s decision was influenced by the frustration, anxieties, and complications of becoming a new mother. Therefore, with enough time and space, she begins to realize that she’s still in love with Fermin and that her reasons behind breaking up with him were only ever shallow.

However, by then, Ferim decides that he needs to move on. Carmela’s introduction into his life further cements his decision as he becomes captivated by the thrill of a new romance. For the same reason, he initially rejects Caro when she pitches the idea of them getting back together. Nonetheless, once it’s on the table, it becomes something neither of them can ignore. That, paired with their close proximity as Emma’s parents, inevitably results in them hooking up together. This allows for a moment of reconnection, where the two rediscover the parts of their dynamic that are comfortable and easy. Nonetheless, Ferim’s reluctance to fully commit and break up with Carmela drives Caro away from him.

Yet, a conclusion eventually arrives on the day of Bruno’s karate meet-up. It’s the day Caro is moving into her new apartment, ready for a fresh start. Unfortunately for her, Vicky, and their friends, they get locked in the apartment without the key. Thus, Caro has to reach out to Ferim, who has an extra with him. Around the same time, the latter is with his girlfriend, Carmela. More importantly, as they spend the day together, he realizes that he doesn’t have the sme level of comfort and familiarity with her as he did with his ex. Funnily enough, this epiphany arrives when Carmela expresses her disgust at the idea of eating sandwiches on the beach, a cherished hobby of both Fermin and Caro. This is what finally compels Fermin to admit that he has been chasing after something that he already has with his ex-wife. Thus, in the end, he returns to Caro, prompting the couple’s reunion.

Read More: Is Netflix’s Envious Based on a True Story?