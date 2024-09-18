Is Netflix’s Envious Based on a True Story?

Netflix’s ‘Envious’ follows Vicky, a woman in her late 30s, who is disillusioned and envious of her romantic prospects as she watches all her friends marry before her. Right before her 40th birthday, Vicky offers her longstanding boyfriend an ultimatum to marry or leave her. When he chooses to do the latter, Vicky’s life falls apart as she tries to reconcile her feelings of failure with her inner dream. Subsequently, the woman decides to embark on a quest to discover the perfect marriage partner while also trying to rebuild her confidence. However, her journey takes her to new horizons previously unimagined.

Directed by Gabriel Medina, the Argentine series explores the rough patch of dating in one’s adult years and the complexities that arise from topics of marriage. The show builds itself on the situational comedy of Vicky’s predicament, as her newfound resolution to end her single days goes off the rails. Its down-to-earth premise captures the humorous and oddly prescient concerns of modern culture as dating and marriage become two disparate notions. As such, a deep dive into the show’s themes provides a glimpse into its genesis and whether it is based on a true story.

Envious is an Examination of People’s Constant Need to Compare

Originally titled ‘Envidiosa,’ ‘Envious’ is a fictional story about self-discovery penned by Carolina Aguirre. Although the show treats its subject matter through a satirical lens, the frustrations and unhappiness of adulthood are brought to the fore through the narrative. It deals with questions of commitment, longing, personal flaws, responsibility, and, more than anything, learning to love oneself. After years of plodding through life and watching it run circles around her, Vicky, the show’s protagonist, wakes up to her needs after witnessing her entire friend group getting married and leaving her behind.

A spotlight is shone on the main character’s bubbling insecurities, which have manifested into a deep-seated resentment towards all around her. Her constant need to compare and pass judgment on other girls only makes her feel miserable. However, it adds to the levity and humor of the story. There is a sense of relatability and an underlying sadness in Vicky’s exploits, which makes her journey all the more intriguing. Her feelings of jealousy are not plucked out of thin air but a growing emotion within large parts of modern society.

Over the years, a fear of missing out has been growing among the population, with Generation Z and Millennials reportedly being the worst affected. An increasing reliance on social media apps to reinforce feelings of connectivity has only exacerbated problems of genuine bonding and a sense of collective human experience. An extreme version of this has also come to the fore through the commodification of personal achievement. With dating apps, social media apps, online therapy apps, and many more dominating every aspect of people’s lives, a need to compare one’s life with someone else’s has become harder and harder to avoid. In ‘Envious,’ this forms the backbone of Vicky’s misery.

The Show Revolves Around Unfulfilled Romantic Aspirations

Although the protagonist pinpoints her struggles as being rooted in her inability to get married like the rest of her friends, a much bigger problem lurks underneath her psyche. That becomes the objective of the series as, through a period of trials and tribulations, Vicky owns up to her shortcomings and her outlook on life. In doing so, the show utilizes the notion of unfulfilled marriage aspirations as a gateway into exploring modern ideals, standards and changing dynamics. The woman has to navigate and juggle every aspect of her life and bring a different mindset to her problems – one that is steeped in optimism and self-belief.

‘Envious’ manages to strike a balance between light-hearted comedy and seriousness, probing into several real concerns plaguing people of today. Comparisons can be drawn to other sitcoms like ‘Younger‘ and ‘The Mindy Project,‘ where a female protagonist goes through a period of self-reflection to determine what truly makes them happy. With the unending distractions of living in the modern world, the Argentine show provides a glimpse into what it’s like to reconcile one’s personal needs with morphing social pressures. It’s not so much that one has to live up to other’s expectations but falling short in their own eyes that affects most people.

Read More: Best Comedy Movies on Paramount+