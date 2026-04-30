Envious Season 5: Why Was it Canceled?

‘Envious’ season 4 finds a wholesome conclusion, marking the end of an important chapter in Vicky’s life as well as the start of a new story. The protagonist has long suffered from the effects of perpetual, deep-seated jealousy that has consistently ruined her life in a myriad of ways. However, she has routine therapy sessions on her calendar and a genuine desire to change. Still, life doesn’t go easy on Vicky and throws her a number of curveballs this season.

Firstly, her partner, Matias, discovers that he has a nine-year-old son, Bruno, and despite his past hangups, he wants to be a part of the kid’s life. This development arrives on the heels of Vicky’s realization that she doesn’t want to be a mother. As such, she has to grapple with the reality of what being in Bruno’s life means for her relationship with Matias. In the end, the trio finds a way to be a chosen family all on their own, bringing them together in unexpected harmony. However, as this satisfying ending wraps up the season, fans are bound to grow concerned about what this means for the show’s future.

Envious Season 4 Brings Vicky to a Stable Place in Her Life

Across four seasons, ‘Envious’ remains centered around the chaotic life of Vicky Mori. She’s the eldest daughter from a broken home, with an absent father and a negligent mother. In her childhood, she developed complex relationships with jealousy and the feeling of being excluded from her peers. Therefore, her life remains constantly plagued by the green-eyed monster who ruins her own happiness along with that of those around her. Still, throughout the show, Vicky learns to recognize her flaws and attempt to take control of her decisions without letting envy take the reins of her life. This is how she manages to make things work with Matias, despite their initial divergences in opinions about things like marriage and kids.

In season 4, Vicky is particularly faced with situations where jealousy has an opportunity to topple various interpersonal relationships and dynamics. First, she’s envious of Matias for going on the journey of parenthood without her, regardless of the fact that she still believes that isn’t a path for her. She similarly begrudges Bruno for being reunited with his dad at nine, around the same age when her own father abandoned her. Likewise, numerous other occasions occur, over which a past version of herself might have blown her entire life. Even though there are moments when Vicky fails to take the high road or work through her issues, she remains perpetually committed to trying.

That is why, despite having numerous chances to ruin her relationship with Matias and Bruno, Vicky ultimately arrives at a happy ending where the three of them are together as a family. This showcases a great amount of character development and improvement for the protagonist. Her therapist, Fernanda, recognizes the same by pitching her the idea of changing up their schedule to weekly appointments. In doing so, she showcases her faith in Vicky’s progress and self-betterment. Thus, even though there’s a whole life ahead of Vicky, her story, within the parameters of the show, comes to a natural and conclusive ending.

Season 5 of Envious Could Have Explored Vicky’s Life as a Stepmother

Prior to the release of season 4, Netflix had officially announced that it would be the final season for ‘Envious.’ Thus, while there is almost no scope for the series to be picked up again for another season, the narrative always remains open for further expansion of the storylines. The fourth and final season concludes with Vicky’s acceptance of her new life with Matias and his son, Bruno. This pitches the family of three into a very unique dynamic. While Matias is Bruno’s father, his partner isn’t quite his mother or even officially his stepmother. Instead, she’s his dad’s girlfriend, who has developed a close bond with the kid.

The duo shares their own set of connections, primarily through the fact that they both grew up with single mothers who, despite trying their best, ended up falling short in their kids’ lives in a variety of ways. The narrative partially dives into the intricacies of this. relationship dynamic while it’s still in its earliest stages. However, with a possible season 5, fans could have gotten a deeper dive into how Vicky steps into this role in Bruno’s life. Once the kid becomes a well-integrated part of her and Matias’ life, the show could’ve also forayed into more parenting-centric storylines, with Nora as an additional figure in the trio’s life. Additionally, the finale also leaves plenty of opportunities for side-plots to develop around characters like Caro, Tere, Debbie, and more.

Read More: Envious Season 4 Ending Explained: Do Vicky, Matias, and Bruno Become a Family?