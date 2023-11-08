Escaping Twin Flames: Where Are the Former Members Now?

As a Cecilia Peck-directed true crime documentary series living up to its title in nearly every way conceivable, Netflix’s ‘Escaping Twin Flames’ can only be described as bewildering and intriguing. That’s because it comprises both archival audio-video footage as well as exclusive interviews with key individuals to really shine a light upon the way Twin Flames Universe is nothing but a cult. Amongst those to thus extensively feature in this original to help navigate the same were several former members — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about them, we’ve got the details for you.

Keely Now Plans to Study Law

Ever since Keely Griffin parted ways from the aforementioned organization in 2021, she has been trying her best to move on while also accepting the admittedly horrible mistakes she made along the way. After all, as an ascension and CEO, she followed “spiritual leaders” Shaleia and Jeff Divine’s almost every order alongside her then-husband Colby, which meant pushing people to relinquish all control.

It thus comes as no surprise she unfortunately doesn’t have a relationship with her younger sister Marlee either — she’d brought the latter into this institution, only for herto face a lot of trauma within a few years. However, we can’t negate the fact she herself endured a lot, which is why she’s not married anymore, has a service dog, and is determined to study law in the hopes of one day helping others like her.

Marlee is Living on Her Own Terms Today

Considering Marlee was a recent high school graduate when she was introduced to the world of Twin Flames by her elder sister for merely self-improvement aspects, her journey was rocky for sure. We say this because the gurus soon announced her to have an ultimate partner too, just for him to turn out 11 years older, have a criminal record, and suffer from mental ailments for which he allegedly sought no help.