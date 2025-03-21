Prime Video’s ‘Every Year After’ Starts Filming in Vancouver in June

The Cinemaholic has learned that Prime Video’s ‘Every Year After’ will be filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia. Production is set to begin on June 4, 2025, and is expected to wrap up on September 30, 2025. The show is an adaptation of Carley Fortune’s bestselling romantic novel, ‘Every Summer After.’ Leila Gerstein will serve as the showrunner.

‘Every Year After’ explores the lifelong bond between two friends who find themselves questioning whether their first love was always meant to last. Blending romance and nostalgia, it examines how time shapes relationships and whether lost love can truly be rediscovered. Since the show is based on Fortune’s bestselling novel, it is likely to draw from the book’s central themes of love, nostalgia, and second chances. The novel follows Persephone Fraser and Sam Florek, who spend six perfect summers together at a lakeside town before a life-altering mistake tears them apart. Twelve years later, fate brings them back together, forcing them to confront their past and wonder if love, once lost, can be rekindled.

While the show will likely retain the novel’s essence, it may also expand on certain aspects, exploring the characters’ emotional landscapes across different timelines. It could deepen the backstory of Persephone and Sam’s bond, offering a more layered look into the choices that led them apart and the forces that pull them back together. The adaptation might also introduce new characters or subplots, enriching the narrative with contemporary perspectives on love, regret, and destiny. Given its title, ‘Every Year After,’ the show may even extend beyond the novel’s summer-centered structure, offering a broader look at how love evolves over the years. The details about the actors portraying the lead characters remain undisclosed.

Discussing the show, Fortune shared her deep connection to the story, saying, “Every Summer After holds a very special place in my heart and in the hearts of readers all over the world who deeply connect with Sam and Percy’s love story.” She continued, “I’m excited to partner with Amazon to take their journey even further—beyond the pages of the book, onto the screen, and into the hearts of audiences across the globe.”

This is not Gerstein’s first venture into creating a show. Previously, she was the creator of Hulu’s ‘Saint X,’ starring Alycia Debnam-Carey and Josh Bonzie, and ‘Hart of Dixie,’ starring Rachel Bilson, Jaime King, Cress Williams, and Wilson Bethel. She has also written a few episodes of ‘Gossip Girl’ and ‘The O.C.’

Vancouver, British Columbia, often called “Hollywood North,” is a major hub for film and television production, known for its diverse landscapes and world-class facilities. Recent notable projects filmed there include ‘Tron: Ares,’ starring Jared Leto, and the second season of ‘The Last of Us.‘

Read More: Netflix’s ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Begins Filming in Winnipeg in June