Every Year After Season 2 Cast and Plot Theories

Season 1 of ‘Every Year After’ brings a hopeful conclusion to the decade-spanning love story between Percy and Sam. The writer’s trip to Barry’s Bay, necessitated by the unfortunate passing of Sue Floreck, unexpectedly leads to reconciliation and healing from a complex past. Furthermore, it lays down the pathway for Percy to finally share the truth about the circumstances that resulted in her estrangement from Percy and their beloved lake town for almost an entire decade.

Even though it initially worsens their romance worse than ever before, it also opens up space for the possibility of a future between them. However, it also creates a seemingly unbridgeable distance between Sam and his older brother, Charlie. As we leave season 1, Charlie’s narrative, more than anything, becomes suspended in uncertainty. Unfortunately, no official greenlight for season 2 has yet been given. Thus, the show’s future still remains undetermined. However, in the event of a speedy renewal, a new season could be on the horizon as early as 2028.

Every Year After Season 2 Might Bring Charlie’s Love Story to the Forefront

Season 1 of ‘Every Year After’ ends on a major cliffhanger. In the aftermath of Sue’s funeral and all that it entails, the bond between the Floreck brothers becomes damaged to an unprecedented degree. Once Sam learns that Percy hooked up with his older brother after he initiated their break-up in 2016, it becomes difficult for him to trust both his brother and his ex-girlfriend. Therefore, he all but cut ties with Charlie after their mother’s funeral. In turn, Charlie pushes himself into work, finding escape from the problems of his personal life by overworking himself to near-death. In the climax, the older Floreck brother suffers a heart attack, and the season ends with him hitting the ground. Fans can expect a potential season 2 to deal with the aftermath of this medical emergency and more.

’Every Year After’ is an on-screen adaptation of Carley Fortune’s 2022 novel ‘Every Summer After.’ The book, first in the ‘Barry’s Bay’ series, has a sequel titled ‘One Golden Summer.’ The story revolves around a photographer named Alice who spent one magical summer in the lake town as a teenager. In her adult life, circumstances find her pulled back into the town, where her path inevitably crosses with Charlie Floreck. The sequel novel finds a reference in the finale of ‘Every Year After,’ in which Charlie comes across a photograph of him, Percy, and Sam. This seems to hint that a potential future season will most likely adapt Fortune’s sequel novel for the screen, allowing the older Floreck brother and his love life to take the center stage.

Every Year After Season 2 Might Introduce a Brand New Character

Barry’s Bay is an integral aspect of the world that ‘Every Year After’ builds with its first season. As a result, the town’s foundational makeup, its residents, can be expected to make a comeback in a potential season 2. The leading trio, Sadie Soverall (Percy), Matt Cornett (Sam), and Michael Bradway (Charlie), will likely all reprise their roles. Likewise, their characters’ close friends and family also have a strong probability of returning for season 2. This includes characters like Chantal (Aurora Perrineau), Joseph Chiu (Jordie), Abigail, and Cowen (Delilah), whose storylines will continue to unravel.

Additionally, other cast members that might make a comeback, though mostly in flashbacks, include Elisha Cuthbert (Sue Floreck), Blue Clarke (Young Sam), Carson MacCormac (Young Charlie), and Juliette Hawk (Young Percy). Notably, if the second season decides to use Carley Fortune’s ‘One Golden Summer,’ as the source material, fans can expect the addition of two major new characters. This includes Alice, a photographer with a special connection to Barry’s Bay who is also Charlie’s love interest, and her Nana, whose health brings the duo to the lake town. Lastly, with these new additions, more side characters are bound to follow.

Every Year After Season 2 Might Delve Deeper Into Percy and Sam’s Furture

While it is likely that a potential ‘Every Year After’ season 2 will focus on Charlie’s love story, particularly with Alice, that doesn’t mean Percy and Sam will phase out of the storyline. As the inciting pair of the series, their romance is pivotal to the narrative of the show. Moreover, as season 1 ends, their love story doesn’t receive a definitive and conclusive end. Although Sam returns to Percy in Barry’s Bay, there’s a lot that is still unsaid and unresolved between the pair. The real problems of their previous relationship attempts, Percy’s affair with Charlie, her ensuing decision to keep it a secret, and Sam’s desire for space, are all legitimate issues plaguing the couple’s future.

Therefore, even if Charlie’s character and Alice’s new addition end up taking precedence in the second season, fans can still expect the narrative to keep Percy and Sam in focus. Likewise, other characters’ romances and storylines will also continue to unravel in the show’s future. The new season can explore Chantal and Jordie’s new and dangerous foray into a relationship. On the other hand, Delilah’s journey of self-discovery and its unique impact on her love life will also prove to be a riveting plotline for a potential season 2.

Read More: Every Year After Ending Explained: Does Charlie Die?