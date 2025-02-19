8 Best Exorcism Movies on Netflix (February 2025)

Exorcism movies carry an unmistakable, chilling aura that sets them apart in the horror genre. There’s something deeply unsettling about watching the struggle between good and evil unfold on screen as the act of exorcism taps into our primal fears. These films have a way of gripping your attention, whether you find them terrifying or fascinating, with each one evoking a unique blend of dread and intrigue. Netflix, known for its diverse content, is home to an impressive collection of exorcism-themed films, each offering a different take on this age-old horror. From spine-tingling suspense to outright terror, we’ve curated a list of the best exorcism movies on Netflix, sure to leave you questioning the supernatural long after the credits roll.

8. Sabrina (2018)

In ‘Sabrina,’ a young girl named Vanya, who has recently lost her mother, is adopted by her aunt and uncle, Maira and Aiden. Aiden, a toy manufacturer, creates a special doll named Sabrina for Vanya. Seeking to connect with her late mother, Vanya uses a ritual to summon her spirit, inadvertently inviting a malevolent demon into their home. As supernatural events escalate, the family must confront the dark forces threatening them. The Rocky Soraya directorial offers a suspenseful and eerie experience, blending elements of supernatural horror with family drama. Its chilling atmosphere and unexpected twists make it a compelling watch for horror enthusiasts. You can watch it here.

7. Qorin (2022)

Helmed by Ginanti Rona, ‘Qorin’ is set in a boarding school where the students are assigned a seemingly harmless spiritual activity by their teacher. However, things take a dark turn when the ritual summons their doppelgängers, malevolent versions of themselves. As the students grapple with the terrifying consequences, their school becomes a battleground for survival. The film dives into themes of identity, possession, and the supernatural, creating an unsettling atmosphere. ‘Qorin’ is a chilling watch that stands out with its unique premise and psychological tension, making it a must-watch for horror lovers who appreciate a more cerebral take on the exorcism genre. The movie can be streamed here.

6. The Deliverance (2024)

Lee Daniels’ ‘The Deliverance’ is a supernatural horror film inspired by the true story of the Ammons family’s alleged demonic possession in Gary, Indiana. The narrative centers on Ebony Jackson (Andra Day), a single mother who relocates her family to a new home only to encounter disturbing supernatural events. As her children exhibit signs of possession, Ebony seeks assistance from a local pastor and confronts the malevolent forces threatening her family. The film delves into themes of faith, resilience, and the battle between good and evil. ‘The Deliverance’ features a strong cast, including Glenn Close, Mo’Nique, and Omar Epps, delivering compelling performances that enhance the film’s emotional depth. Its blend of supernatural horror with a focus on family dynamics makes it a noteworthy addition to the genre. Find this movie here.

5. The Nun (2018)

Set in 1952, ‘The Nun’ follows a priest and a novitiate sent by the Vatican to investigate the mysterious death of a nun at an isolated abbey in Romania. As they delve deeper into the abbey’s dark history, they encounter a malevolent force, the demon Valak, which takes the form of a terrifying nun. The film serves as a prequel to ‘The Conjuring’ series, exploring the origins of the sinister entity that haunts the Warren family in the later films. With its eerie atmosphere, chilling visuals, and suspenseful pacing, The Corin Hardy directorial is a must-watch for fans of supernatural horror. It offers a captivating and terrifying dive into the backstory of one of the most iconic villains of ‘The Conjuring Universe.’ Witness this chilling movie here.

4. Sister Death (2023)

‘Sister Death’ is a supernatural horror film that serves as a prequel to the 2017 film ‘Veronica.’ Set in post-Civil War Spain, the story follows Narcisa (Aria Bedmar), a young novice with supernatural abilities who becomes a teacher at a convent-turned-girls’ school. As she settles into her new role, Narcisa encounters disturbing supernatural occurrences linked to the convent’s dark past. The Paco Plaza directorial delves into themes of faith, guilt, and the haunting consequences of historical atrocities. The movie works primarily because of its atmospheric tension and compelling narrative, blending psychological horror and supernatural elements. Moreover, its strong performances and chilling atmosphere make it a standout in the horror genre. You can stream it here.

3. The Pope’s Exorcist (2023)

Julius Avery’s ‘The Pope’s Exorcist’ is inspired by the real-life experiences of Father Gabriele Amorth, the Vatican’s chief exorcist. The story follows Father Amorth (Russell Crowe) as he investigates a young boy’s possession, which seems linked to a series of mysterious events at an Italian abbey. As Amorth delves deeper, he uncovers a dark conspiracy that threatens the Church itself. The film blends intense exorcism sequences with a historical backdrop, offering a thrilling ride for horror fans. With Crowe’s captivating performance and its mix of supernatural horror and religious themes, it’s a must-watch for anyone interested in exorcism films. Watch this powerful exorcism movie here.

2. Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016)

‘Ouija: Origin of Evil’ serves as a prequel to the 2014 ‘Ouija,’ but it stands out on its own as a chilling supernatural horror film. Set in the 1960s, it follows a widowed mother and her two daughters, who run a scam fortune-telling business. When they introduce a Ouija board into their act, it accidentally unleashes a demonic force that begins to possess the youngest daughter. As the family struggles to survive, they must uncover the dark secrets tied to the board. Directed by Mike Flanagan, known for his skillful horror films, ‘Ouija: Origin of Evil’ delivers a suspenseful atmosphere with smart storytelling and strong performances. It’s a standout in the ‘Ouija’ series, offering a compelling mix of supernatural horror with emotional stakes. The movie is available here.

1. Veronica (2017)

‘Veronica’ is a horror film loosely inspired by true events, set in Madrid during the 1990s. The story centers on Verónica (Sandra Escacena), a 15-year-old girl who, while experimenting with an Ouija board with her friends at school, inadvertently invites a powerful demonic force into her life. The spirit begins to haunt her, and Verónica soon realizes that the entity is not just targeting her but also her younger siblings. As supernatural events spiral out of control, Verónica becomes desperate to protect her family while grappling with the terrifying consequences of her actions.

With its strong performances, ‘Verónica’ builds a relentless atmosphere of dread, masterfully blending psychological horror with supernatural elements. Director Paco Plaza, known for his work on ‘REC,’ uses his expertise to create a film that is both haunting and emotionally resonant. The movie’s use of tension, combined with its chilling visuals and disturbing sequences, makes it one of the standout exorcism-related horror films ever made. Watch this movie here.

