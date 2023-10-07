FBI Season 6 Set to Begin Production in New York in Early 2024

The eagerly awaited sixth season of CBS’ ‘FBI’ is set to commence filming in early 2024 in New York. The series revolves around a team of special agents from the criminal division of the FBI’s New York City field office. This elite unit utilizes its expertise and experience to investigate and resolve high-profile cases. The show combines high-stakes criminal drama with elements of procedural television making it an engaging viewing experience.

‘FBI,’ created by Dick Wolf and Craig Turk, has enjoyed considerable success since its premiere in September 2018. Wolf has earned a prominent reputation in the entertainment industry, particularly in the realm of crime procedurals, due to his extensive work as a creator of the iconic ‘Law & Order‘ series and its various spin-offs. He has also made significant contributions to other popular shows such as ‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘Cold Justice,’ and many more. Turk, likewise, is a well-established and respected producer and writer, having worked in notable series like ‘The Good Wife‘ and ‘Private Practice.’

While the official cast list is yet to be unveiled, it is highly anticipated that the main cast members will continue playing their roles in the upcoming sixth season. Fans can likely expect to see Missy Peregrym returning as Special Agent Maggie Bell, who has left the show twice before due to her real-life pregnancies, alongside Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom “OA” Zidan. The ensemble may also include Jeremy Sisto as Jubal Valentine, Alana De La Garza as Isobel Castille, John Boyd as Stuart Scola, and Taylor Anthony Miller as Kelly Moran.

Much of the filming for previous seasons took place in various locations across New York City. The sixth season will likely continue shooting in the same region after the SAG-AFTRA strike concludes. Fans can expect to see familiar locations like the New York County Courthouse and the Lincoln Technical Institute, which doubles as the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Additionally, indoor shooting for the previous five seasons was frequently done at TV-1, located at 311 West 34th Street, and this versatile 3,800 sq. ft. production stage could once again be utilized for the new season. New York has a rich history as a popular lensing location, often becoming a character of its own in iconic TV shows like ‘Sex and the City,’ ‘Friends,’ and ‘Seinfeld‘ and has been doing the same for ‘FBI’ as well.

Produced by Wolf Entertainment, CBS Studios, and Universal Television, the upcoming season is anticipated to continue meeting the expectations of its dedicated fanbase, much like it has successfully done in the previous five seasons. Procedural dramas are not only ideal for binge-watching but also provide enjoyable live viewing experiences. It’s no surprise that fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the sixth installment of one of their beloved crime dramas. While the exact release date is yet to be confirmed, viewers can expect it to air during the 2024-2025 TV season on CBS at the earliest.

