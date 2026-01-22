Finding Her Edge Season 2 Plot and Cast Theories

‘Finding Her Edge’ finds an unexpected yet thrilling conclusion at the end of season 1. After weathering one storm after another, the Russo family has managed to land on their feet, recognizing their flaws and learning from their past mistakes. While the widowed father, Will, and his two daughters, Elise and Maria, learn that there is more to life than competitive ice skating, the middle child of the family, Adriana, rediscovers her passion for the sport. However, her personal life, namely her love triangle with Freddie and Brayden, brings one major twist into the future of her career. Therefore, as the Russo Rink gets rebranded to Voltage Academy, an exciting path lies ahead for the family of ice skaters and their friends. However, since no announcement has yet arrived about the possibility of a season 2, the series’ future remains up in the air. Hopefully, if news of renewal arrives sometime in the near future, season 2 could be in the cards sometime around late 2027 to early 2028.

Finding Her Edge Season 2 Will Find Adriana and Brayden in a Tense Rivalry

At the end of ‘Finding Her Edge’ season 1, Adriana’s personal relationships undergo a major shift. For one, she gets closer to her family, beginning to overcome the competitive dynamic between her and her older sister, Elise. However, a more drastic change happens in her love life. Throughout the season, the ice skater remains entrenched in a will-they-won’t-they romance with her new dance partner, Brayden. The latter’s Playboy persona and early entanglement with Elise make the possibility of a serious relationship near-unimaginable. Yet, as the two continue to train for the World competition, they inevitably get closer and closer. Eventually, a fake PR relationship becomes a major catalyst in the majority of their romantic development. However, things soon take a turn for the worse.

As Adriana’s tentative romance with Brayden blossoms, a connection from her past also begins to rekindle. Freddie, her former best friend, dance partner, and the first boyfriend she ever had, is back in her life. Even though the duo initially tries to maintain a platonic friendship and stay out of each other’s paths, they eventually end up gravitating toward one another. Ultimately, things end with Adriana getting back together with Freddie, which compels Brandon to ditch her as his dance partner. As a result, at the end of the season, dancing loyalties shift as Adriana teams up with Freddie and Brayden partners with Riley. This sets he two up for a rivalry in the upcoming season, similar to the one Adriana and Freddie shared. However, given Brayden and her history, fans can expect things to get infinitely more heated.

Finding Her Edge Will Retain Most of the Central Cast in Season 2

Season 1 of ‘Finding Her Edge’ does an amazing job of setting up a world and the characters within it for a border story to explore. Interpersonal dynamics, inter-character histories, and complicated relationships have been set up for future seasons to explore on a deeper level. Therefore, it’s likely that the potential season 2 will hold onto the magic of the season 1 cast with only some minor changes. Off the bat, we can expect all of the Russos, who are at the center of the tale, to return. This includes Adriana (Madelyn Keys), Will (Harmon Walsh), Elise (Alexandra Beaton), Maria (Alice Malakhov), and Camille (Meredith Forlenza), who is somewhat of an honorary Russo.

Additionally, skaters like Brayden (Cale Ambrozi), Freddie (Olly Atkins), and Riley (Millie Davis) can also be expected to make sure and certain returns to the show. Outside of this inner circle, the future of the other ice skaters from Team Russo remains ambiguous. Depending on what route the show takes in regards to Will’s future as a skating coach, we might see some familiar faces like Charlie (Niko Ceci), JJ (Yona Epstein-Roth), Katya (Nicole Volossetski), and Ben (Sean Chen). Inversely, if Voltage Academy brings on major change into the rink which previously belonged to the Russos, the show might introduce new characters into the fold.

Finding Her Edge Season 2 Might Explore Elise and Maria’s Off-Ice Lives

The love triangle and the coming-of-age narrative aspects of Adriana’s story remain a defining aspect of ‘Finding Her Edge.’ Even so, another foundational pillar of the series stems from the sisterly relationships surrounding the protagonists. As the middle child in a family of star athletes, Adriana has many complicated familial relationships. Her dynamic with Elise, the eldest sister, remains defined by snarky competition and bouts of envy and jealousy. Season 1 focuses on this aspect of the sisters’ relationship, as Elise’s fall pushes her more insecure moods to take over her character. Nonetheless, by the end of the season, she has found a more stable place in the family.

Therefore, season 2 can delve into what the future holds for Elise outside of being a star solo figure skater. Her job at the Voltage Academy, in particular, can become a source of more character development and connections. On the other hand, Maria has a whole new world to explore in a potential season 2. By the end of season 1, the youngest of the Russo clan decides that she wants something more out of life than carrying the legacy of an Olympic athlete family. As a result, she decides to hang up her skates and pursue a more grounded life by going to school full-time and joining drama clubs. As such, future continuations of the series can continue following the young Russo’s narrative as she goes on a journey of self-discovery on her own.

